Thursday, March 16, 2023
Parliamentary elections | Hjallis Harkimo left MTV’s election exam in the middle

March 16, 2023
Parliamentary elections | Hjallis Harkimo left MTV’s election exam in the middle

Policy|Election of the parliament

Harkimo explained the matter by saying that he didn’t get to speak in the exam.

Liike Nytin chairman Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo left in the middle MTV’s chairman exam on Wednesday night. After halfway through the exam, Harkimo got up from his chair and walked backstage.

Harkimo explained the matter to HS by saying that he only got very few speaking opportunities in the exam. According to him, it gives the impression of a fool to sit the exam if the presenters do not give speeches.

“What am I doing there,” he said.

“There’s no sense in something like this.”

In MTV’s parliamentary election test, the chairmen of all parliamentary parties met.

The news is updated.

