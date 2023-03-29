Parliamentary elections | Here are the most likely risers and fallers in the Helsinki electoral district

There will be a high turnover of MPs in the Helsinki constituency. There are always uncertainties in predicting passers, but the probability can be assessed with many different metrics.

Helsinki the preliminary situation of the electoral district four days before the elections promises quite a turnover among the parliamentarians in the capital. 23 representatives are elected from Helsinki, which is one more than four years ago.

There will be turnover already because they gave up on the parliament after the last election Juhana Vartiainen (cook) and Paavo Arhinmäki (left) due to mayoral duties.

The parliamentary work is left to the greens Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto and Emma Kari and the coalition Jaana Pelkonen and social democrats Erkki Tuomioja.

Published on HS Tuesday national election campaign predicts an extremely even result between the coalition, the Social Democrats and the basic Finns. All three have 19.2–19.8 percent approval ratings, with the coalition at the top.

in Helsinki the coalition’s support was five percentage points higher in the last parliamentary election and four percentage points higher in the 2021 municipal elections than the party’s national support.

Against this background Released by MTV on Monday The 22.2 percent of the Helsinki coalition and the forecast of only the current six seats are the results of the lower bracket. The communists are waiting Elina Valtonen exploding pot in the same way as in the municipal elections and the previous parliamentary elections in the Uusimaa electoral district.

The results of the HS-galup published on Tuesday have been added to the coalition’s own forecast model as seen by HS. Based on that, the party could get one additional seat and seven MPs in Helsinki.

Supposition is that in the assembly Ben Zyskowicz (kok) renews his seat with a good number of votes and that Sari Sarcoma (kok) continues in the parliament. Terhi Koulumies (kok) ran a visible advertising campaign four years ago, and collected 7,200 votes. He was not a candidate in the municipal election, so Koulumie’s current support is a mystery.

Among the new faces, the most likely passer could be the former commander of the Defense Forces Jarmo Lindberg, which has attracted a lot of debaters around him at election events. Due to the world political situation, foreign and security policy experts have an advantage in this election.

Also a professor Maaret Castrénin his work as the director of acute care at the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) has brought such visibility that his name appears in Google Trends searches.

Having moved from the coalition to basic Finns by Wille Rydman those who came to the parliament from the reserve place fish for votes Atte Kaleva. In the 2021 municipal election and the previous parliamentary election, Rydman beat Kaleva.

The deputy mayor, who is actively campaigning, is in a tight race for the last assembly seat in the electoral district Daniel Sazonov and authorized Otto Meri. A possible candidate may also have been very successful in the previous European elections Aura Salla.

Forecasting is also difficult for the Helsinki constituency, because the nature of elections always includes surprise.

Social Democrats could increase the number of MPs from three to four or even five if MTV’s poll results come true.

Minister Tuula Haatainen and Eveliina Heinäluoma and aspiring to return to parliament Nasima Razmyar are the most famous names on the list.

A minister who moved from Uusilda to the constituency of Helsinki Timo Magpie there is a very expensive election campaign, and for good reason. In the last municipal election, he ranked only 10th among members of the Democrats with more than a thousand votes.

If the party’s Fifth place is realized, the doctor of law Jukka Kekkonen and city councilor Hilkka Ahde can appeal to citizens who previously voted for Tuomioja.

The greens the group has been a little afraid of the chairman Maria Ohisalon success, because in the municipal election Ohisalo was only fourth on the list of the Greens. Elected to parliament with a smaller number of votes than Ohisalo Atte Harjanne has played a prominent role as group leader.

Congressman Mari Holopainen has been a consistent performer from election to election. Possible risers are the MEP from the Greens Alviina Alametsäauthorized Amanda Pasanen and the chairman of the council, who is running a very vigorous election campaign Fatim Diarra. It is also not completely impossible that many greens think more economically right-wing The wind is blowing passage. Kousa works in the IT sector as a manager.

For the Greens, the opinion polls showed a loss of two seats and four MPs. However, the election alliance of the center, the Christian Democrats and the Repair Movement (formerly the Blues) increases the uncertainty.

In most polls, the electoral union has been promised one seat, but in the forecast model of the coalition seen by HS, the seat of the Greens’ Fifth MP is not very far away. A lot depends on how the voters of the Greens feel about the continuous loss forecasts.

Earlier in March Tietoykkönen’s opinion survey Etelä-Suomen Medialle predicted a loss of one seat for the Greens and one seat for the election association.

Basic Finns in the camp Mari Rantanen (ps) renews his seat in the parliament Jussi Halla-ahon (ps) in the wake.

Halla-aho’s kingship of votes in Helsinki can be threatened by the greens Pekka Haavisto. In the previous parliamentary election, Halla-aho received more than 30,000 votes, Haavisto more than 20,000.

For example, according to Mtv’s recent Gallup poll, the support of basic Finns in Helsinki would settle on three MPs.

If Wille Rydman can hold on to his voters, he may well rise by Tom Packalén over in his new group.

Authorized on the list of three representatives of the Left Alliance Minja Koskela as well as current MPs Mai Kivelä and Veronika Honkasalo are likely passers-by.

Rkp MP by Eva Biaudet re-election may be threatened Marcus Rantala.