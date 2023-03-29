Wednesday, March 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Parliamentary elections | Here are the best bits of the HS elective exam

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Parliamentary elections | Here are the best bits of the HS elective exam

Policy|Election of the parliament

The chairmen of all nine parliamentary parties met HS in a big election test at Sanomatalo on Tuesday.

Parliamentary parties the chairmen clashed at the Helsingin Sanomat chairman exam on Tuesday evening.

The chairpersons participated in the exam Sanna Marin (s.d.), Riikka Purra (ps), Petteri Orpo (cook), Annika Saarikko (center), Maria Ohisalo (green), Lee Andersson (left), Anna-Maja Henriksson (r), Sari Essayah (kd) and Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo (Business Now).

We have collected videos of the best parts of the exam below.

You can watch the entire exam here:

Read more: Sdp’s means of growth are severely criticized by other big parties in the HS exam: “Bluff”, “pure utopia”

The parties unanimously refuse big cuts

How would the Basic Finns promote the EU exit? “No way”

Marin and Orpo argue about the Hornets: “False hope”

Saarikko accuses basic Finns of being out of line, Purra replies

For Orpo Marin: Sdp’s alternative is a “complete bluff”

The love story of the century, a child’s ballet performance and the Unknown Soldier – here are the most impressive cultural experiences of the presidents

#Parliamentary #elections #bits #elective #exam

See also  Germany "We failed to create a sustainable security architecture for Europe" - Merkel answers questions for the first time since the start of the Russian offensive war
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Telemundo LIVE: what time and where to see “The Lord of the Skies” 8, chapter 50?

Telemundo LIVE: what time and where to see "The Lord of the Skies" 8, chapter 50?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result