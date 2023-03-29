Parliamentary elections | Here are the best bits of the HS elective exam

Policy|Election of the parliament
The chairmen of all nine parliamentary parties met HS in a big election test at Sanomatalo on Tuesday.
Parliamentary parties the chairmen clashed at the Helsingin Sanomat chairman exam on Tuesday evening.
The chairpersons participated in the exam Sanna Marin (s.d.), Riikka Purra (ps), Petteri Orpo (cook), Annika Saarikko (center), Maria Ohisalo (green), Lee Andersson (left), Anna-Maja Henriksson (r), Sari Essayah (kd) and Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo (Business Now).
We have collected videos of the best parts of the exam below.
You can watch the entire exam here:
Read more: Sdp’s means of growth are severely criticized by other big parties in the HS exam: “Bluff”, “pure utopia”
The parties unanimously refuse big cuts
How would the Basic Finns promote the EU exit? “No way”
Marin and Orpo argue about the Hornets: “False hope”
Saarikko accuses basic Finns of being out of line, Purra replies
For Orpo Marin: Sdp’s alternative is a “complete bluff”
The love story of the century, a child’s ballet performance and the Unknown Soldier – here are the most impressive cultural experiences of the presidents
#Parliamentary #elections #bits #elective #exam
Leave a Reply