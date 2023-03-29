Parliamentary elections | Here are the best bits of the HS elective exam

Policy|Election of the parliament

The chairmen of all nine parliamentary parties met HS in a big election test at Sanomatalo on Tuesday.

Parliamentary parties the chairmen clashed at the Helsingin Sanomat chairman exam on Tuesday evening.

The chairpersons participated in the exam Sanna Marin (s.d.), Riikka Purra (ps), Petteri Orpo (cook), Annika Saarikko (center), Maria Ohisalo (green), Lee Andersson (left), Anna-Maja Henriksson (r), Sari Essayah (kd) and Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo (Business Now).

We have collected videos of the best parts of the exam below.

You can watch the entire exam here:

The parties unanimously refuse big cuts

How would the Basic Finns promote the EU exit? “No way”

Marin and Orpo argue about the Hornets: “False hope”

Saarikko accuses basic Finns of being out of line, Purra replies

For Orpo Marin: Sdp’s alternative is a “complete bluff”