Parliamentary elections | Helena Marttila from Espoo will be elected to the parliament as a substitute

Miapetra Kumpula-Natri (sd) will sit in the European Parliament for another year.

Parliamentary the composition changes compared to the result of the Uusimaa constituency.

MEP elected to Parliament Miapetra Kumpula-Natri (sd) announced on Thursday that he will finish his term in the EU Parliament. The next European Parliament elections are in a year.

Instead of Kumpulan-Natri, a person from Espoo will enter the parliament from the first reserve Helena Marttila (sd). He received more than 4,100 votes in the election.

“I’m trying to digest this big surprise. I did the election campaign with a relatively small budget, so my choice is probably a surprise to many others.”

Marttila characterizes his task as replacing Kumpula-Natri, as his intention is to take the place of MP in a year. From Marttila’s point of view, it is good that the deputyship falls right at the beginning of the season, when he gets a full introduction to the functioning of the parliament.

Marttila is a 38-year-old master of political science who works as a child protection social worker. She has children aged 10, 8 and 6.

Marttila got involved in politics just two years ago in the municipal elections in 2021. At that time, she was elected to the Espoo city council. He is also a member of the regional council of the welfare region of Western Uusimaa.

“By the way, I am the only social worker in our regional council. It has been considered valuable in our field.”

Political one spark of activity is grandfather Nestori Kaasalainen, who served in parliament for 21 years in 1951–72. Kaasalainen, who represented Maalaisliitto, served as Minister of Agriculture in two governments.

Kaasalainen died at the age of 101 in 2016.

Marttila believes that the grandfather would have been pleased with the rise of the offspring to the parliament, even if he might not have accepted the party choice.

“Here it is carried in the parliament’s Little Parliament in sister’s borrowed shoes and in grandfather’s footsteps.”

Correction 6.4. 7:24 p.m.: Helena Marttila is not a first-timer in the elections. He has now run for the second time in the parliamentary elections and has been, among other things, Sdp’s candidate for the European elections.