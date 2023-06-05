Parliamentary elections | Election money declarations must be submitted no later than today

After the 2019 parliamentary elections, a total of 92 reporting entities supplemented or corrected their reporting at the request of the Audit Office. At that time, several candidates also received illegal support.

Today is the last day to submit election money notifications for the spring parliamentary elections to the State Audit Office (VTV), which oversees election and party funding. The deadline expires at midnight.

Those elected as members of parliament and deputy members of parliament in the elections must declare the expenses of their election campaign and the funding used to cover the expenses. The notification must also be made when there have been no campaign expenses or election financing.

Announcements will be published by VTV election finance supervision.fi-website, where they are publicly available for all Finns to see.

If there are deficiencies in the notification, VTV can request that a new notification be made, supplement the notification, or clarify the correctness and adequacy of the notification.

After the 2019 parliamentary elections, 92 out of a total of 277 reporting entities supplemented or corrected their reporting at the request of the Audit Office. The corrections were mostly refinements of the financing breakdown information.

At that time, several candidates also received illegal support, according to VTV’s inspections. Some of the candidates had received campaign support from parties that, according to the Election Finance Act, should not receive support. There were also cases where the candidate had received more than the 6,000 euros allowed by law from an individual supporter.