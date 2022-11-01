Parliamentary elections | Election director: Lapland will lose one member of parliament, Southeastern Finland two

The number of seats in constituencies depends on how many Finnish citizens live in the municipality of each constituency. Additional seats go to constituencies of Helsinki, Uusimaa and Pirkanmaa.

Lapland will lose one member of parliament and Southeastern Finland two in the spring parliamentary elections. The Director of Elections of the Ministry of Justice tells STT about this Arto Jääskeläinen.

According to the electoral law, the number of seats in constituencies depends on how many Finnish citizens live in the municipality of each constituency. The basis for the number of seats in the spring parliamentary elections is the population data from the last day of the month that is six months before the election day.

Therefore, the number of seats in the spring 2023 parliamentary elections is based on the population data of Monday, i.e. October 31st. According to Jääskeläinen, the Digital and Population Information Agency submitted the information to the Ministry of Justice on Tuesday, and the seat distribution will be confirmed on November 10.

“It [vahvistus] is a pure formality, because the numbers will not change for any reason,” says Jääskeläinen.

To Parliament in the spring, six MPs will be elected from Lapland instead of the current seven, and 15 from South-Eastern Finland, while the current number is 17. Lapland has already been the smallest electoral district in mainland Finland in terms of the number of representatives, and it will continue to be the smallest in 2023 as well.

The number of places, on the other hand, is increasing in areas where the number of Finnish citizens has increased.

The number of members of parliament from Helsinki will rise to 23 from the current 22 in the spring. Uusimaa, Finland’s largest constituency in terms of number of seats, will increase even more to 37 MPs from the current 36. Next year, a total of 60, or just under a third of all 200 MPs in Finland, will be elected from Uusilda and Helsinki.

The number of places in Pirkanmaa will also increase by one to 20.

The number of MPs in other provinces will remain the same as they were in the 2019 parliamentary elections. There are a total of 13 constituencies in Finland.

The actual election day for the spring parliamentary elections is April 2, 2023. Early voting in Finland is from the 22nd to the 28th. March.