You can vote in advance in more than 900 places in Finland.

21.3. 11:46 a.m | Updated 1:14

Parliamentary elections early voting starts today, Wednesday. You can vote in advance for a week, i.e. until Tuesday of next week. Voting time abroad is slightly shorter.

There are a total of around 950 early voting places in Finland, usually in libraries, shopping centers or municipal halls. Abroad, there are more than 200 advance voting locations in 86 different countries. Those who vote in advance must prove their identity. You do not necessarily need to include the notification of voting rights that arrived in advance.

The opening hours of advance voting locations vary, so you should check them for each location. You can vote in advance anywhere. If the voter has significant mobility difficulties, he can vote in advance at home. You must register for home voting no later than today.

The actual election day is Sunday, April 2. At that time, there are more than 1,800 polling places.

In total, there are approximately 4.5 million eligible voters.

In the previous ones in the parliamentary elections four years ago, the voting percentage of Finnish citizens living in Finland was about 72. In mainland Finland, the highest voting percentage was in the constituency of Helsinki and the constituency of Matali in Savo-Karelia. Among the municipalities in mainland Finland, the lowest turnout was in Hyrynsalmi and the highest in Luodo. Women voted more actively than men.

The popularity of early voting was high in the previous elections of 2019, as the percentage of early voting reported by Statistics Finland was about 51. The percentage of early voting is obtained by calculating the percentage of those who voted in advance.

The share has been increasing in the most recent parliamentary elections, as in 2015 the early voting percentage was around 46 and in the years before that it was 45.

In general, voting activity increases with age and education and income levels.

