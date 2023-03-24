Parliamentary elections | Early voting continued more lively than four years ago

On the third day of early voting, 17.1 percent of eligible voters living in Finland had cast their votes by 8:00 p.m.

Parliamentary elections early voting has continued to be more lively than in the parliamentary elections four years ago.

On the third day of early voting, 17.1 percent of eligible voters living in Finland had cast their vote by 8:00 p.m., that is, more than one in six. Four years ago, the share of those who voted at this stage was 16.2 percent.

A total of 730,000 votes were cast. Women have been more active voters than men.

In the constituencies of Lapland and Satakunta, the turnout has increased by more than 20 percent.