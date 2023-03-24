Saturday, March 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Parliamentary elections | Early voting continued more lively than four years ago

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Parliamentary elections | Early voting continued more lively than four years ago

Policy|Election of the parliament

On the third day of early voting, 17.1 percent of eligible voters living in Finland had cast their votes by 8:00 p.m.

Parliamentary elections early voting has continued to be more lively than in the parliamentary elections four years ago.

On the third day of early voting, 17.1 percent of eligible voters living in Finland had cast their vote by 8:00 p.m., that is, more than one in six. Four years ago, the share of those who voted at this stage was 16.2 percent.

A total of 730,000 votes were cast. Women have been more active voters than men.

In the constituencies of Lapland and Satakunta, the turnout has increased by more than 20 percent.

#Parliamentary #elections #Early #voting #continued #lively #years

See also  Sports year 2022 | The major competitions brought gold, glory and great joy, but they taught us that not everything should be accepted for the sake of sport
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Paul Rusesabagina, the “hero” of ‘Hotel Rwanda’, will be released after receiving a pardon

Paul Rusesabagina, the "hero" of 'Hotel Rwanda', will be released after receiving a pardon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result