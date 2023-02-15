Parliamentary elections | Candidates from all sides would give more money to schools and the war – only the coalition is an exception, according to HS’s election machine

HS’s election machine has opened for readers. The election machine has been somewhat reformed from previous years: the election machine has, among other things, more versatile tools than before for comparing candidates and parties.

Majority of the parliamentary candidates of every party elected to the parliament is ready to spend at least as much as the goal set by the military alliance NATO for national defense in the future, according to HS published today from the election machine.

NATO’s goal is for each of its member countries to spend at least two percent of their gross national product on defense spending. Currently, Finland’s defense spending exceeds the target limit, which is still partially due to fighter acquisitions made in 2021.

Both fighter acquisitions and the Navy the Laivue 2020 project, which has stretched its schedule affect the defense budget in decreasing amounts every year until 2031.

In addition to this, the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg proposed on Tuesday at the meeting of the defense ministers of the military union to further increase the target level of the defense expenditures of the member countries.

The two of you sticking to the 1% goal would therefore mean more large purchases of defense equipment and equipment in the future or an increase in the fixed expenses of national defense.

The parliamentary candidates of the left-wing coalition are most critical of the argument about defense spending, the Rkp’s are the most positive.

The candidates of different parties also have very similar views on the issues related to the financing of elementary schools and social and health care: more money should be given to them as well.

Gat the allup tip the current coalition was the only party whose parliamentary candidates were not ready to increase funding from the current one.

According to Vaalikone’s claim, the number of students per teacher must be limited by law in elementary schools, even if it means savings from elsewhere, tax increases or more debt. Only the representative candidates of the coalition had an average negative attitude towards this.

A similar situation was with the claim that the state must provide more money than planned for social and health care, even if it means savings from elsewhere, tax increases or more debt. On average, only the coalition candidates had a negative attitude to this question as well.

The latter the background of the question is concern about the adequacy of funding for welfare areas.

According to the report made by HS at the end of the year, with the exception of Pohjois-Savo, all welfare regions estimate that they will make a loss this year. It was said that the region of Pohjois Savo is striving for a zero result.

According to the budgets of the welfare regions, Etelä-Savo has the largest deficit in terms of euros, whose deficit is predicted to rise to 95 million euros. The deficit is also remarkably large compared to the number of inhabitants.

The tight financial situation has gotten several welfare areas to plan surgeries already in its first year of operation. For example, the Helsinki and Uusimaa HUS group has estimated that something to cut should be found for around 95 million euros.

Although the candidates almost across the board want to increase spending on defense, schools and the war, while at the same time they widely declare that they want to curb debt.

About election machine answers it also turns out that the party’s candidates are not always behind the party’s official line.

This is exceptionally clear in the attitude of the Rkp candidates towards the abolition of the fur farm. The majority of candidates who responded to the election machine would be ready for this.

Fur farming has traditionally been a divisive issue within the Rkp, which is why the party usually does not take a position on the topic publicly. For example, the Rkp did not respond to the animal protection organization Animalia’s party survey about fur farming.

The majority of the candidates from the coalition would also be ready to ban fur farming in Finland, although not quite as clearly as the majority of the Rkp’s candidates. In Animalia’s survey, the coalition’s official position on fur farming was that the party partially disagrees with the prohibition of fur farming.

HS’s election machine has been renewed this year from the previous one. Among other things, it has a new algorithm that calculates the results. The machine also has more versatile tools than before for comparing candidates and parties.

