Parliamentary elections | Candidate, now is the time to answer the HS election machine

More than a thousand candidates have started answering.

Helsinki The release of Sanomat’s election machine is approaching. Parliamentary election candidates are asked to answer the questions of the election machine until Tuesday, February 14. by 12 o’clock. This way candidates can be sure that their answer will be included when the machine is opened to the public.

The election machine’s invitation has gone out to more than 2,000 candidates, and about a thousand have started to respond.

Helsingin Sanomat’s election machine is part of Sanoma’s election service. In addition to HS, the election machine and election result service will be made for Ilta-Sanom, Aamulehte and Satakunta Kansa.

The following are guidelines for candidates and parties:

I am a candidate, how can I respond?

We have sent an invitation to all the candidates by e-mail to the address we received from the party. The invitation has come with the title “Welcome to respond to Sanoma’s election machine”.

I haven’t received an invitation, what do I do?

First, you should check that the invitation message has not gone to spam. After this, you should find out from the party whether your contact information has been sent to Sanoma. If you are a candidate of a voter’s association, we ask the association to contact us by email: [email protected]

I don’t have time to respond by the deadline, what should I do?

We encourage all candidates to respond by 14.2. by 12 o’clock. But if that’s not possible, you can still answer later.

Where can I get help in matters related to the election machine?

We recommend reading the instructions in the invitation email. In addition on the candidate answer site there are instructions for possible problems.

If these do not help, candidates can send an email to [email protected]