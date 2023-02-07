Parliamentary elections | Business organizations: The future government must stop indebtedness and reform the labor peace legislation

EK’s Häkämies: “We are not denying the right to strike. We only aim for the level of our competitor countries in terms of working peace.”

To come the government must stop getting into debt and ensure competitive taxation, business organizations stress in their goals for the next election period. In addition, according to the organizations, the next government should, among other things, make decisions by which 100,000 jobs, measured in person-years, can be created in the open sector by the end of the election period.

The Confederation of Finnish Business, EK, Suomen Yrittäjät, the Central Chamber of Commerce and the Association of Family Businesses published their joint goals for the next election on Tuesday. The organizations describe the situation in Finland as serious and say that this is why they ended up exceptionally publishing joint goals for the election period.

The organizations demand that the future government takes a critical look, especially at the benefit and service reforms that came into force in the 21st century, which have increased public spending. In addition, the organizations suggest that taxation of companies and entrepreneurs will not be tightened and that income taxation would be reduced in all income categories.

“It must be ensured that the operating environment of companies remains predictable and stable. It brings with it investments, growth, employment and well-being”, says the joint press release of the organizations.

In addition among other things, the organizations propose that local bargaining should be possible next term in all companies, regardless of whether the company is organized or has a trustee.

“Local bargaining must be possible in all companies and in all workplaces, regardless of whether the company and the employees are organized in a union or not. The opportunities for employment agreements must be increased with legislative changes in the next term of office”, CEO Mikael Pentikäinen Suomen Yrittäjista says in the press release.

According to the organizations, changes would also be required in the labor peace legislation, which the organizations consider outdated.

“We are not denying the right to strike. We only aim for the level of our competitor countries in terms of peace of mind, nothing more”, CEO Jyri Häkämies says about EK.