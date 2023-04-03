Parliamentary elections | Basic Finns won the most constituencies, the center is no longer the largest in any constituencies

Basic Finns took over constituencies from the center, especially in the northernmost constituencies of Finland. Rkp and the Greens lost their only constituencies.

Coalition has won the elections measured by national support, even though the party became the largest in only two new constituencies. At the same time, Perussuomalaiset won six constituencies, but the party seems to be in second place nationwide, after 97 percent of the votes have been counted.

Although we talk about parliamentary elections, there are actually 12 different elections in mainland Finland. Each electoral district has a certain number of parliamentary seats to be filled, its own voters and different election thresholds.

The coalition managed to win the position of the largest party in Finland from the Basic Finns and from the Greens in Helsinki. Previously, the coalition was the largest only in Uusimaa, and there it is now even stronger.

Although the coalition is the largest in only three constituencies, it gets the most seats in the parliament, because the constituencies won by the coalition are the largest in Finland.

In total, the coalition got 48 seats out of 200 seats in the parliament. This is ten places more than four years ago.

Basic Finns managed to conquer more constituencies in mainland Finland than any other party in these elections. Basic Finns is now the largest in six constituencies, while four years ago the party was the largest only in Finland Proper. The Basic Finns now lost it to the coalition.

Instead, Perussuomalaiset won for themselves from the center of Lapland, Oulu and Savo-Karelia, from Sdp in Häme and Satakunta, and from Rkp in Vaasa electoral district.

Basic Finns are getting 46 seats in the parliament, which is 7 seats more than four years ago.

Significant is also something that is no longer visible on the entire Finnish election map. The Center is no longer the largest party in any electoral district, although just four years ago the party was the largest in four electoral districts (Lapland, Oulu, Savo-Karlia and Central Finland).

The Green Party is also not the largest in any electoral district, while four years ago the party was the largest in the Helsinki electoral district.

Sdp is getting the third largest support nationwide and three additional places compared to four years ago.

Sdp won new constituencies for themselves from central Finland. Sdp was also the largest in South-Eastern Finland and Pirkanmaa, just like four years ago.



For example In the constituency of Lapland, Perussuomalaiset increased its support by almost 10 percentage points. It increases the MP seats from one to two.

Lapland’s voice rake is that of basic Finns Sara Seppänenwhich has been a strong name in local politics in Rovaniemi and the province of Lapland.

The center will lose one of its three seats. Of the three Lapland MPs Katri Kulmuni and Markus Lohi retain their place.

The third representative viz Mikko Kärnä this time the candidate was not from Lapland but from Helsinki. In practice, the loss of one seat means that the center will not get a new MP from Lapland in the parliament.

Mikko Kärnä from Helsinki did not manage to get through, but will drop out of parliament.