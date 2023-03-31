Parliamentary elections | Basic Finns’ position on kiky fees spoke in Yle’s exam: “It’s quite a turn of the coat when 40 percent of the votes have been cast”

At the exam, people were surprised when Sanna Marin, the president of Sdp, said that Sdp is not proposing large-scale tax extortions for companies.

All the chairmen of the parliamentary parties, except for one, believe that Finland’s employment rate will rise from the current 74% to the historic 80% by 2030, if their party is in the next government.

Only the chairman of the leftist union Lee Andersson didn’t raise his hand when all the chairmen of the parliamentary parties were asked about it in Yle’s presidential exam.

The chairpersons participated in the exam Sanna Marin (s.d.), Riikka Purra (ps), Petteri Orpo (cook), Annika Saarikko (center), Maria Ohisalo (green), Lee Andersson (left), Anna-Maja Henriksson (r), Sari Essayah (kd) and Harry Harkimo (movement).

Basic Finns Purra was quite alone in Yle’s election exam discussion on how work-based immigration could help Finland’s labor shortage.

“We don’t have enough of our own people, this is not a matter of low wages. We need people for many fields. Not even Riikka can get rid of this problem. The only thing missing from your speech is swarms of locusts. You only see problems,” Orpo of the coalition said.

“This is not a matter of opinion”, the center’s chairman Annika Saarikko said about the need for a significant increase in work-related immigration.

Purra defended himself by saying that Perussuomalaiset is not against skill-based targeted immigration.

“There is a shortage of cleaners, but in this country it is not worth working as a cleaner in relation to the social security you get,” said Purra.

In the exam there was also a discussion about the fact that native Finns have changed their views on returning the so-called kiky payments from employees to be paid by employers.

“It’s quite a turnaround now that 40 percent of the votes have been cast,” Ohisalo of the Greens said.

Purra already told MTV’s exam on Wednesday that the party does not support the return of social security payments transferred to employees in the competitiveness agreement to employers.

In February, Perussuomalaiset had answered in SAK’s survey that the party would support the transfer of kiky fees. SAK called Purra’s announcement on Thursday a “fraud”.

Sdp, the Left Alliance and the Greens would be ready to return the payments.

“From the point of view of the state finances, this would be quite reasonable, Finnish companies and the business world would benefit from the fact that we take care of the purchasing power of ordinary people,” said Sdp’s Marin, referring to kiky payments.

He claimed that kiky payments can cost an employee up to 40,000 euros during his working career.

Purra did not want to weaken the employers’ situation by returning them Juha Sipilä (central) payments removed in the competitiveness agreement made during the government.

Also income tax relief raised emotions in the exam.

Among the cuts in public spending, the most popular among the presidents were procurement efficiency, business subsidies and public administration efficiency training.

However, Marin said that the public administration has already been stripped to the point that billions of euros in savings cannot be obtained from it.

Marin said that Sdp is not proposing major tax changes for companies, which surprised Orpo.

Marin said that Sdp is not about corporate tax. He said that corporate taxation and payments have been reduced considerably over the past ten years.

“We’re not extorting, but we’re not ready to discount either.”

Marin reiterated the Sdp’s desire to fix the loopholes in taxation. Marini’s claim that tightening the taxation of unlisted companies’ dividends is not out of the company’s hands, sparked a lot of discussion.

Marin was asked if the taxation of unlisted dividends is not a tightening of corporate taxation.

“No, this applies to dividend recipients. No attempt. The company does not pay that tax, but the recipient of the dividend.”

Purra disagreed, as did Harkimo and Orpo.

“Sanna’s understanding does not go so far as to say that if the dividend of unlisted companies were to be taxed, it would specifically target the company,” said Purra.

The most unanimous the chairmen were when the exam was about security policy.

The Left Alliance’s Li Andersson was the only one who thinks that Finland should not participate in NATO exercises involving nuclear weapons.

Otherwise, the positions were the same on security issues. According to everyone, defense spending must be at least two percent of the gross national product.

Among the chairmen, Essayah, Harkimo, Orpo and Purra were of the opinion that Finland is in the way of Sweden in the deterioration of internal security due to, for example, gangs.

Andersson saw as a problem, among other things, the negative speech of native Finns towards immigrants. In Andersson’s opinion, for example, second-generation immigrants born in Finland must feel that they belong to society and have equal opportunities to succeed.

Parliamentary elections will be held on April 2.