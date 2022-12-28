Parliamentary elections | At the end of the year, the Center received overwhelming media presence compared to other parties

The visibility of both the party and the party leader in election-related news coverage was highest in the center, according to the data collected by the media monitoring and analysis agency Retriever.

Center has received the most media coverage of all parties in connection with the parliamentary elections in November–December, according to the media monitoring and analysis office Retriever from the collected data.

In addition, of the party leaders, the chairman of the center got the most visibility Annika Saarikko.

Almost a quarter, 24 percent, of all media mentions related to parliamentary party elections concerned the center. The coalition received the second most media mentions, i.e. 17 percent. Sdp was third.

Among the chairpersons of the parties, the Sdp chairman, the prime minister, received the second most mentions Sanna Marin. The leader of the opposition coalition received the third most of them Petteri Orpo.

The center superior visibility has not meant an increase in popularity. According to opinion polls, the party’s support has been declining. In HS’s measurement published before Christmas, it was a record low, less than 10 percent.

At the end of the year, the weak support situation of the center and the party’s departure from the government’s common line have been in the public eye.

Center allied with the opposition at the end of November, when the nature conservation law was discussed in the parliament. It watered down part of the law reform it had previously approved and infuriated its government partners.

Due to the disagreements between the center and other government parties, the government’s ability to function has been questionable for the rest of the fall.

Read more: Researchers on the plight of the center: None of the central themes now favor the party

Read more: The operations in the center will be remembered for a long time

Read more: Marin’s government is no longer held up by trust but by threats

Retriever monitors the visibility of the parties until the April 2023 parliamentary elections. Its material is 865 journalistic publications operating in Finland, which include TV and radio channels as well as media publishing news in print and online.

The analysis includes articles that mention the word parliamentary elections or another election-related word and at least one parliamentary party.