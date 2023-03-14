Parliamentary elections | Are social and health services threatened by collapse? Discussion live at 5 p.m

The discussion organized on Tuesday can be followed on site at Tiedekulma in Kaisaniemi, or you can follow it live on the website of HS starting at 5 p.m.

Helsinki A panel discussion on the future of social and health services will be held in the University’s Science Corner on Tuesday. The panel is part of the university’s and Helsingin Sanomat’s Pinnalla discussion series, which focuses on the big questions of the parliamentary elections.

The research director is discussing Ville-Pekka Sorsaresearch manager Liina-Kaisa Tynkkynen and Associate Professor Paulus Torkki. The panel will be moderated by Helsingin Sanomat’s politics editor Veera Paananen.

The title of the discussion is “How do we prevent the collapse of social and health services?” The panel will discuss, among other things, the growing costs of social and health services, the shortage of nurses and the prioritization of services.

You can follow the discussion on site at Tiedekulma in Kaisaniemi, or you can watch it live on HS’s website starting at 5 p.m. The panel can also be viewed afterwards as a recording.