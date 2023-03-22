Parliamentary elections | Among those aspiring to parliament, many times better than citizens

22 percent of the coalition’s candidates earned more than 100,000 euros in the last confirmed taxation. There are nine percent of them in basic Finns.

To Parliament the proportion of aspiring parliamentary candidates with good incomes is many times higher than the general population, according to Helsingin Sanomat’s survey. 7.8 percent of those aspiring to the Parliament received more than 100,000 euros in taxable income, while they are two percent among income earners of voting age.

There are four times as many high-income earners among parliamentary candidates as compared to all income earners over 18 years of age.

HS clarified the issue by comparing the candidate list with the most recently confirmed taxation for 2021. The calculation includes the combined earnings and capital income.

The table below lists the parties that have ten or more candidates in the parliamentary elections.

The coalition 22 percent of the candidates earned more than 100,000 euros in the most recently confirmed taxation. The party is number one among mainland Finland’s high-income candidates.

Among the coalition candidates, there are therefore ten times as many people with good incomes compared to all income earners over the age of 18. The coalition’s number one position is not a surprise, as the coalition candidates have also been In Statistics Finland’s reports the most profitable.

Mainland Finland A higher proportion of well-income people are in the Åland Non-Committal Coalition party than in the coalition. However, they only have four candidates, so the rise of one candidate to the list increases the share to 25 percent.

Parliamentary parties the silver space for high-income candidates is held by the Social Democrats, 14 percent of whom are high-income. Among other things, ministers automatically appear on the list of those with an income of more than 100,000 euros.

The next among the parliamentary parties on the list of high earners are the center and the Swedish People’s Party, 12 percent of whose candidates are high earners. Among the major parties, the basic Finns have relatively the least good incomes, with nine percent of their 217 candidates reaching an annual income of more than 100,000 euros in 2021.

Among the major parties, the basic Finns have relatively the least well-off. Campaigning by basic Finns at the Klaukkala market in Nurmijärvi on March 12.

Of small ones among the parties, the reform movement, i.e. the former Blues, is at the top. Of their 16 candidates, two are on the high-income list.

Even from the list of candidates of the Communist Party, one candidate will be among the high earners.

On the other hand, for example, the Suomen kansa ensin party, the blue-black movement, the feminist party, the crystal party and the Power belongs to the people party do not have a single person with a good income on their lists.

Major part, i.e. 71 percent, of the candidates for parliament who reached the list of high-income earners are men. The share is more or less the same as for all high-income earners over the age of 18, 76.5 percent of whom are men.

All six of the Liberal Party’s top earners are men. 84 percent of the 25 high-income parliamentary candidates in the center are men.

There are more well-paid female candidates than men only in the Christian Democrats, seven of whose 13 well-paid candidates are women.

MP candidates and MPs were at the top of the income list for years Eero Lehti (cook) who left behind, among others, the ministers with his income of millions. He left parliament in 2019.

Based on the 2021 tax data, the best-earning MP candidate is an entrepreneur and an industrial advisor Mauri Kontu70. Kontu, who aspires to the city center lists from Uustakaupunki, received a total of 789,000 euros in income in 2021. About half of it was earned income and the other half was capital income.

See also Memoir Liisa Räisänen 1937–2021 Vahterus oy CEO Mauri Kontu (left) was receiving the company’s internationalization award from President Sauli Niinistö in 2015. Also in the picture are CFO Sinikka Kontu and production manager Matti Kontu.

The second highest earner with a combined income of 747,000 euros is Timo Kallio, 57, (cook). The specialist dentist and entrepreneur from Inko earned capital income of 611,000 euros and earned income of 136,000 euros.

Third the income list of parliamentary candidates is from the liberal party Janne Rantanen43. The Helsinki-based manager and graduate engineer received an earned income of 81,000 euros and an earned income of 516,000 euros in 2021.

The prime minister is the one with the highest income among party chairmen Sanna Marin37. In Tampere, Marin, who aspired to parliament on the Sdp lists, earned just over 200,000 euros in earned income alone.

Among the leaders of small parties, the biggest earners are those of the open party Petrus Pennanen50. Pennanen from Helsinki received earned income of 12,000 euros, but raised capital income of 178,000 euros in 2021.