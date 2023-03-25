Parliamentary elections | Among the parties, only the Greens are ready to consider more collective debt for the EU

The EU took on debt for the corona recovery. Now countries that support joint debt offer it as a solution for other financial needs as well.

Green is the only parliamentary party that is ready for the European Union to jointly take on debt in the future.

HS asked the parties whether the EU should have the possibility of a new collective debt. Based on the answers, the Greens support it, the Left Alliance and Sdp do not take a clear position, and all other parties reject the idea.

In the midst of the corona pandemic, the EU decided to revive the EU region with a joint debt in July 2020. The negotiations were long and difficult. The debt is now the responsibility of the EU, and the member states are committed to taking care of it according to their own proportional share.

The 750 billion euro recovery programs based on direct subsidies and loans are currently in full swing in most EU countries.

It happened as it often happens in the EU: once a difficult issue was resolved, now the supporters of the joint debt offer it as a solution to other problems as well. In the next few years, the EU will face big financial needs for, among other things, the reconstruction of Ukraine, its own defense spending, the green transition and strengthening its own competitiveness.

Finland’s next government will have to face the idea of ​​joint debt many more times.

France and Italy are especially on the side of joint debt. In 2020, the joint debt passed because Germany also supported it – now the country is more hesitant again.

in Finland The 2020 joint debt raised concerns because the fear is that as a result of the joint debt, the EU will slide more and more in the direction of the income transfer union. It means that EU countries like Finland increasingly support poorer EU countries.

The Finance Committee of the Parliament made a strongly worded report, which required that the recovery tool remain exceptional and one-time and not act as a precedent. It was recorded that Finland does not accept a similar arrangement to be repeated or changed to a permanent one.

This thinking can be seen in the parties’ answers to HS. The coalition states briefly that the party does not support new debt packages. In the opinion of fundamental Finns, each country is responsible for managing its own economy, and the party considers joint debt unfair to those countries that have managed their economy well.

“You can’t live at the expense of other countries,” replies the centre, which also condemns joint debt.

The greens according to the EU, a permanent financing procedure is needed, with which the Union can, if necessary, effectively respond to exceptional crises that destabilize the economy with the help of a controlled recovery.

According to the Greens, the EU’s new economic and debt rules must be such that they give room for the investments required by the green transition.

The EU is currently renewing the debt rules put on the shelf due to the corona pandemic. In advance, some hoped that the debt rules would not apply to “good” investments, for example in the green transition, but this wish is not coming true.

Sdp and the Left Alliance do not take a clear position for or against joint debt. However, it can be interpreted from the answers that the parties are open to some kind of joint solutions.

According to Sdp, the EU must be developed in a way that enables the creation of new innovations, jobs, well-being and security, as well as responding to the most difficult questions of our time, such as climate change.

In the opinion of the Left Alliance, it would be reasonable to carry out some of the future investments at the EU level or with the cooperation of the member states, “but they can also be financed in other ways than with joint debt”.

The Left Alliance does not say what those other ways would be, but the EU has considered, for example, EU-level taxes or an even greater channeling of emissions trading revenues to the EU coffers.

“ More than half of citizens reject the idea of ​​a new EU collective debt.

HS also asked citizens in the HS-gallup what they think about the new collective debt. Based on the answers, a narrow majority, i.e. 52 percent of Finns, would not give the EU the opportunity to take on the common debt again.

19 percent of respondents would be willing to give the option of taking on debt. A large part, i.e. about a third of the respondents, did not know how to take a position on the matter.

Somewhat more men than women have a negative attitude to the idea of ​​debt. 73 percent of the supporters of Basic Finns reject the idea of ​​a joint debt, 70 percent of the supporters of the center.

Supporters of other parties have a more favorable attitude towards joint debt, but for example the majority of the coalition members, i.e. 57 percent, would not want to give the EU the opportunity to take on joint debt.

Kantar Public conducted a survey of citizens’ opinions on HS’s mandate from 17 to 22. March at the internet panel. There were 1,031 respondents, and they represent the population over the age of 18 in mainland Finland.