Parliamentary elections | Almost half of the entrepreneurs dream of a bourgeois government

The Coalition is by far the most popular party among entrepreneurs. The support of basic Finns is lower than among the entire nation.

Coalition is by far the most popular party among entrepreneurs. This is according to a recent survey conducted by Suomen Yrittäjie for small and medium-sized companies.

If the elections were held now, 38 percent of entrepreneurs would vote for the coalition.

The second most popular party is Basic Finns with 16 percent support. The center is third with a 9 percent share.

Finnish entrepreneurs have not yet published the results of their survey themselves.

The coalition the first place is not a surprise. Entrepreneurs have traditionally voted for it. However, the coalition has slightly lost its popularity – for example, in August 2022, its support for entrepreneurs was 42 percent.

A more interesting case is the basic Finns. Although it is a bourgeois party, its support among entrepreneurs is lower than the average among the population. In the latest one in the HS gallup Perusfinomalieset was tied for second place with 19.3 percent support.

CEO of Finnish entrepreneurs Mikael Pentikäinen explains this by the fact that many entrepreneurs wonder what exactly is the entrepreneurial line of basic Finns.

“There are many entrepreneurs among the basic Finns, but it has remained a bit unclear how the party would promote the growth of companies, the solution to the labor shortage and the improvement of the conditions for entrepreneurship,” says Pentikäinen.

Another reason, according to him, may be related to the person working at the Basic Finns party office Matti Putkonsen, who titles himself a worker.

“Many are afraid that entrepreneurs will not be understood Riikka Purran behind the back is the ghost of the ay roller Putkonen”, says Pentikäinen.

Before joining Basic Finns, Putkonen had a long career in the trade union movement.

In itself the changes in the entrepreneur survey are small. The popularity of the coalition has decreased by one percentage point compared to the previous poll conducted in November. The support of basic Finns has increased by three percentage points and that of the center by two percentage points since November.

In the latest HS-gallup, Sdp, which was in second place shared with basic Finns, does not exactly get support from entrepreneurs. Only 5 percent of respondents would vote for it.

According to Pentikäinen, the reason is that many entrepreneurs are afraid of Sdp’s tax line.

Because Kookomus and Perussuomalaiket are the favorite parties of entrepreneurs, it should come as no surprise that entrepreneurs dream of a bourgeois government.

Along with the survey, 45 percent of entrepreneurs hope for a government formed by the coalition, basic Finns, the center and Rkp.

The second most popular option is the blue-red government formed by the coalition, Sdp and the greens. That’s what 11 percent of entrepreneurs hope for.

Kantar Public carried out an entrepreneur survey on behalf of Finnish entrepreneurs for data collection 5.–20.3. 2023. A total of 1,038 SME representatives responded to the survey.

Some of the respondents participated in the survey from the Register of Finnish Entrepreneurs as an email survey (569 responses) and some via the Gallup Forum internet panel (469 responses).

The confidence interval of the results for the total result is 3.1 percentage points in both directions.

Correction at 17:50. The article previously said that Matti Putkonen would have worked at SAK. However, he has worked in several non-union, non-central organizations.

Correction 23.3. 8:39 p.m.: The news previously incorrectly mentioned that the Suomen Yrittäjie survey was conducted for members of the organization. However, it has not only been made for members, but more broadly for representatives of small and medium-sized companies.