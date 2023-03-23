Parliamentary elections | Almost half a million people have gone to vote

By 8:00 p.m., the domestic voter turnout rose to 11.5 percent.

Parliamentary elections early voting was a little more lively on Thursday than the previous day. By 8:00 p.m., the domestic voter turnout rose to 11.5 percent. More than 492,000 people had voted then.

Voting has been a little more diligent than four years ago. Then, after the second early voting day, the turnout was 11.1 percent.

Calculated by constituencies, the turnout had risen above ten percent everywhere except in the constituencies of Åland and Oulu. The highest voter turnout was in the constituency of Satakunta, where 13.7 percent voted.

Early voting continues until Tuesday next week. The actual election day is Sunday next week, i.e. April 2.