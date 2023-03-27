Parliamentary elections | Almost a third have already gone to vote in advance

You can still vote in advance on Tuesday.

27.3. 20:14

Parliamentary elections early voting has continued to be lively. By Monday evening, 31.1 percent of Finnish voters had gone to the ballot box.

A total of approximately 1.3 million votes had been cast at 8:00 p.m. Women have voted more actively than men.

Early voting has been most lively in Lapland, Pirkanmaa and Satakunta. Mainland Finland Matali’s voting percentage is currently in the Uusimaa constituency.

