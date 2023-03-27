Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Parliamentary elections | Almost a third have already gone to vote in advance

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Policy|Election of the parliament

You can still vote in advance on Tuesday.

27.3. 20:14

Parliamentary elections early voting has continued to be lively. By Monday evening, 31.1 percent of Finnish voters had gone to the ballot box.

A total of approximately 1.3 million votes had been cast at 8:00 p.m. Women have voted more actively than men.

Early voting has been most lively in Lapland, Pirkanmaa and Satakunta. Mainland Finland Matali’s voting percentage is currently in the Uusimaa constituency.

You can still vote in advance on Tuesday.

