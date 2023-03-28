Parliamentary elections | About 1.7 million voted in advance

Early voting ended on Tuesday, and the actual election day is on Sunday.

In the parliamentary elections 39.8 percent of citizens living in Finland have voted in advance. A total of approximately 1.7 million votes were cast in advance.

In the 2019 parliamentary elections, 36 percent of eligible voters voted in advance. In total, more than 1.55 million voted in advance at that time.