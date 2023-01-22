Parliamentary elections | 800 euro croissants on offer – HS found out how the ay-liike and employers drifted into an arms race of millions in election funding

Sunday|Election of the parliament
In the spring parliamentary elections, an all-time round of election financing is underway. The bulging of electoral support bags is a problem for democracy, because it helps the old power elite to maintain their position.
Twhat it would look like if there was a Do you want to be an MP quiz on TV.
Presenter Antti Holma would ask the competitor a six-ton question: How would you support the growth and competitiveness of companies with tax solutions?
If the answer doesn’t come to mind, a competitor dreaming of the seat of a member of parliament could use a straw basket, i.e. tell his friend Eteläranta 10, or look at tips from the Finnish Confederation of Business Association’s election program.
#Parliamentary #elections #euro #croissants #offer #ayliike #employers #drifted #arms #race #millions #election #funding
