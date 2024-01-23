Parliamentary elections 2023 | KHO: Early voting envelopes were opened too early in Southeast Finland

However, according to the Supreme Administrative Court, the illegal activity did not affect the election result.

Southeast Finland the constituency board violated the Supreme Administrative Court (KHO) by last spring, the election law, because the early voting envelopes for the parliamentary elections were cut open the day before the votes were counted.

According to the KHO's decision, the electoral district board cut open the envelopes as a preparatory measure to speed up the counting of votes. However, the ballots were not removed from the envelopes until the counting began.

Initially, five people complained about the activities of the electoral district board, three of whom were candidates for the Kristal party in the elections. The appellants demanded in the KHO that the votes of the South-Eastern Finland electoral district be counted and the election results be corrected or, if necessary, the elections be completely renewed if the election law has been violated.

Southeast Finland the electoral district board demanded the rejection of the appeal in the Supreme Court and appealed to the Ministry of Justice's election guidelines. The KHO's decision states that, according to the ministry's instructions, the electoral district board can open the ballot envelopes for early voting as a preparatory measure even before the actual election district board meeting, where the votes are counted. In Southeast Finland, the envelopes had been mechanically opened the previous day to wait for the vote counting to begin, and during the waiting period the envelopes were kept in a locked state.

Electoral Act according to the electoral district committee, in the parliamentary elections, the electoral district board may start counting advance votes at its meeting on the actual election day at 10 o'clock at the earliest.

According to KHO, the wording of the preliminaries of the election law has allowed the interpretation that the envelopes should be cut open in advance. However, KHO estimates based on the preliminary work that the envelopes should only be opened in the same context, when a meeting of the electoral district board is scheduled to be held, where the votes will be counted. Since the shells were opened the day before in South-Eastern Finland, there was no direct connection to the meeting, according to KHO, and the act was illegal.

However, according to KHO, the violation has not affected the outcome of the parliamentary elections in the constituency of Southeast Finland. Because of this, the Supreme Court considered that it is not necessary to recalculate or correct the result of the parliamentary elections, and there is no need to renew the elections in the electoral district.