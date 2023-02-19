Parliamentary elections 2023 | A large number of soldiers aspire to the parliament, and especially Jarmo Lindberg’s decision surprises the former commanders – “My position has been very unconditional”

An exceptionally large number of former professional soldiers are running in the parliamentary elections. There are also several high-ranking former officers.

Officers have traditionally stayed away from politics even after their careers, but now several former soldiers are running for parliament. Even the former commander of the Finnish Defense Forces, Jarmo Lindberg, is a candidate. Is the culture changing regarding the politicization of officers?

Thought the candidacy began to smolder Jarmo Lindbergin in mind last summer at the same time when the NATO summit was organized in Madrid.

We are living in a historical turning point, Lindberg reflected. The security political situation in Europe had changed suddenly when Russia had attacked Ukraine in February 2022. Finland and Sweden had applied for NATO membership.