S.e since the fall of the communist dictatorship in Albania in 1991 there has been constant political pendulum swings in the Balkan state: the Socialists (PS), which emerged from the Communist Party of Labor, and the conservative Democratic Party (PD) have taken turns in governing with great regularity. So far, no Prime Minister has won a third mandate in a row: after eight years of rule at the latest, it was over.

Matthias Rüb Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta based in Rome.

It is not uncommon for changes in power to be preceded by national unrest or local uprisings. The reasons were fraudulent investment funds, spectacular corruption scandals or politically motivated acts of violence. In the polling stations, the change in direction that had previously been made by “the street” was carried out.

Polls are notoriously unreliable

In the parliamentary elections on Sunday, Prime Minister Edi Rama, who has been in power since 2013, wants to break the spell of the Socialists and be elected for a third term in a row. Whether he will be able to accomplish this feat cannot be reliably predicted. Opinion polls in Albania are unreliable. Depending on your political preference, you can trust those who predict a landslide victory on your own side from the contradicting offers of the demoscopes. Or one can believe in a head-to-head race between incumbent Rama and his challenger Lulzim Basha of the PD.

The elections will take place under pandemic conditions. How voters will judge the Rama government’s tough line in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus is difficult to assess. In December 2020, a young man was shot dead by the police in Tirana for trying to evade identity checks to enforce the curfew. There were protests, some of which were violent, and the interior minister had to resign.

Socialists advertise with building projects

In the elections four years ago, only 47 percent of those eligible to vote took part. In view of the pandemic, this meager value could still be undercut. It is important for both camps to mobilize their supporters as much as possible. The relevant international organizations will send their observers to the elections.

The socialists, under the leadership of their hard-hitting Prime Minister Rama, emphasize the major infrastructure projects as successes, especially in the capital Tirana, in its surroundings and in the overland connections.

In Tirana, Rama, born in 1964, initially worked as an internationally celebrated mayor from 2000 to 2011, before he entered the national stage. In keeping with the election campaign that presented him as a modernizer, the news that the country’s second international airport opened last Sunday in Kukes in the north-west was appropriate.

In the event of his re-election, Rama promises, there will be a further push of modernization for the country, which is still marked by the scars of “Stone Age Communism” under the dictator Enver Hodscha. With an improved road network, a high-speed train connection between Tirana and the port city of Durrës and a yacht harbor there, Albania will develop into the “tourism champion of the Western Balkans”, says Rama.