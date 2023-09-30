Home page politics

The left-wing national opposition party “Towards – Slovak Social Democracy” (Smer-SSD) of the former long-term head of government Fico was ahead in the polls for months.

Bratislava – Contrary to initial forecasts, the left-wing national Social Democrats of former long-term head of government Robert Fico are likely to become the strongest force in the parliamentary elections in Slovakia, Ukraine’s neighbor.

After 95 percent of the electoral districts were counted, the opposition party “Towards – Slovak Social Democracy” (Smer-SSD) received 23.6 percent of the votes. The liberal party “Progressive Slovakia” (PS), which has not yet even been represented in parliament, came in second with 16.25 percent. Two post-election surveys published by TV stations on Saturday evening had seen PS narrowly ahead of Smer-SSD.

The gap between the two parties is likely to narrow until all votes are counted. First, the smaller municipalities in which the Fico party is traditionally strong were completed. However, Bratislava and the other cities where the counting takes longer are considered liberal strongholds. The voter turnout was provisionally 67.9 percent.

However, it will not be easy for Fico’s Smer party to form a coalition with a sufficient majority. Above all, she needs the more liberal Social Democrats, who split off from her under former Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, as partners. This party, called “Voice – Social Democracy” (Hlas-SD), is a possible coalition partner for both Smer-SSD and PS. With a count of 95 percent, Hlas-SD was in third place with 15.3 percent. Unlike Fico, Pellegrini is in favor of military aid to Ukraine. dpa