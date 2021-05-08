B.he ruling pro-independence party SNP achieved a clear victory in the parliamentary elections in Scotland, but narrowly missed the absolute majority. The Scottish National Party (SNP) headed by Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon will have 64 seats in parliament in the future, as the electoral commission in Edinburgh announced on Saturday evening. The absolute majority is 65 mandates.

This makes the party by far the strongest force in parliament and has improved its result compared to the previous election. “Absolutely no one would have predicted the extent and the record height of our victory in this election,” said the chairman of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, on Saturday evening.

Although the goal of an absolute majority was not achieved, there is a majority in the newly elected parliament in favor of independence, as the Greens are also in favor of breaking away from Great Britain. You could win 8 mandates. Sturgeon renewed its demand that the British government approve an independence referendum. Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatens a “battle with the democratic desires of the Scottish people” if he tries to block a vote, Sturgeon said.

Addressing Johnson, she said, “You will not succeed. The only people who can decide on the future of Scotland are the Scots. “The timing of a referendum is a matter for the Scottish Parliament and” not a decision by Boris Johnson or any politician in Westminster “. The British Parliament has its seat in the London borough of Westminster.