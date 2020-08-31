The ruling Democratic Party of Socialists is losing an absolute majority and needs coalition partners. Finding them will be difficult.

SPLIT taz | It is a premiere: In the parliamentary elections in Montenegro on Sunday, the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), which has ruled for decades, has lost its absolute majority and now has to fear the loss of power. After counting 95 percent of the votes, she got 35.12 percent and 30 seats in parliament. So it remains the strongest force, but has to accept losses of around 5 percentage points.

In contrast, the pro-Serbian party “For the future of Montenegro” was able to gain ground. It received 32.5 percent and will have 27 members in the 81-member parliament. The party had already declared itself the election winner on Monday night. Forming a government is likely to be difficult because both camps need at least 41 mandates for this.

Now the smaller parties tip the scales. The economically liberal and non-nationalist party “Mir je nasa nacija” (Peace is our nation), which wants to bring together all ethnic groups in the multi-ethnic state, won a remarkable 12.55 percent of the vote.

The left-green and civil society-oriented formation “Crno na bjelo”, which got 5.57 percent of the votes from the stand, remained slightly below expectations. The turnout was 76.68 percent.

Stable social democrats

The two social democratic parties were able to stabilize with 3 and 2 seats respectively. The party of Muslims (Bosniaks) will have 3 seats, the Albanians 2 seats. A party of the Social Democrats as well as the Bosniaks and Albanians have been part of the government coalition so far.

The big arithmetic began on the evening of the election. It is clear that neither the Social Democrats nor the Bosniaks and Albanians can form a coalition with the Pro-Serbs, especially since Serbian nationalist extremists raided Muslim villages before the elections. Altogether, they would only have 10 seats, but the ruling socialists need at least 11 to lead a new government.

The only thing left is a compromise with the other opposition parties. Both the left-green Crno na bjelo and the multinational Mir je nasa nacija sharply criticized President Đukanović, who has ruled in changing functions for 30 years, and the socialists for corruption and nepotism and their autocratic rule. However, these are people who are oriented towards the West and thus can hardly switch to the pro-Serbia camp.

The civil society Crno na bjielo already signaled during the election campaign that it could only envisage a government of experts; a continuation of the previous government is meeting with resistance. It wants to end the corrupt system and the practice that only those who have the socialist party book in their pockets could enter the civil service. “We won against the Mafia,” their representatives declared on election night.

Expert government as an option

Representatives of Mir je nasa nacija also stated in interviews that they tended towards an expert government. But even if the party were to tip over and form a coalition with the “pro-Serbs”, this alliance could only garner 37 votes.

The elections in Montenegro are being watched very closely in Europe, Russia and the USA. Because it is about a directional decision for the country. For years Russia has been trying to gain greater influence in the small Adriatic country. Ultimately, it’s about the country’s military ports. In 2017, however, Đukanović pushed through Russian and Serbian resistance, to the delight of the West, for the country to join NATO. This is one reason why the West’s criticism of the autocrat Đukanović has so far been very cautious.