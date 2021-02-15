In Kosovo, the generation of independence fighters has gambled away their reputation. The election winners promise to build a functioning state.

Despite the cold and the Corona, the Kosovar population brought the “Self-Determination” movement (Vetëvendosje) a landslide victory with increased voter turnout. Regardless of the defamation campaign by the media of the defeated old parties, the reform government Albin Kurti and Vjosa Osmani will return to power.

What had the left reform politician Albin Kurti, denigrated as a communist, nationalist or Islamist, to endure until things could be clarified. It wasn’t just the corrupt domestic political opponents who wished Kurti the devil, the international community, including the EU, was and is suspicious of Kurti. The US administration under Donald Trump even pulled the strings a year ago to overthrow the first Kurti / Osmani government after just a few weeks.

The landslide victory in Vetëvendosje also means the crushing defeat of the generation of former fighters of the UÇK Liberation Front, who, with the help of NATO, had won the war against Serbian rule 1996-1999 and led Kosovo to independence. When this generation gambled away its legitimation as folk heroes because they used the new state as a quarry for their personal enrichment, they failed to give society a perspective for the future.

And the once proud party Democratic League LDK was crushed because the old men disgusted their top candidate Vjosa Osmani from the party. Because Osmani joined Vetëvendosje, she contributed significantly to the clear victory of the reformers, as half of the LDK voters followed her.

It is still unclear whether the election victory will lead to a majority of almost 50 percent in the 120-member parliament. Kurti and Osmani don’t want to compromise. You have promised to build a functioning state and have the supporters who can push this project through. The youth, the modern middle classes of the cities, but also many of the older generation plunged into misery spoke on Sunday.