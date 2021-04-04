B.ojko Borissow is a phenomenon in Bulgarian politics. No politician in the Balkan country has been able to stay at the top for as long as the former bodyguard and firefighter, who was elected mayor of the capital Sofia in 2005 before entering national politics four years later. For the first time, Borisov’s party “Citizens for European Development in Bulgaria”, or Gerb for short, ran in a parliamentary election in 2009 and was immediately ahead of the political competition with almost 40 percent of the vote.

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeast European countries based in Vienna.

Since then, Gerb has become the strongest political force in three further parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, albeit with a downward trend. And there are indications that the party of the longtime prime minister will achieve such a success this Sunday for the fifth time in a row.

The lead is smaller than ever before

This is an exception in Bulgaria’s political landscape, where numerous parties have shone brightly since the fall of the Wall a good thirty years ago and usually burned out again after one legislative period. However, last week’s survey results also suggest that Gerb’s lead will be as small as ever. The party of the previous head of government can still rely on a core electorate of around 20 percent, but will likely need at least two coalition members to continue to govern.

The search for a partner could be difficult, however, since most of the opposition forces entered the election campaign with the promise to bring down the “Borisov system” and not to govern with Gerb. Bulgaria has been shaken by numerous cases of corruption in recent years, not least because of an affair involving pictures of gold, bundles of money and weapons in Borisov’s bedroom, about which the Prime Minister gave information in a detailed interview with the FAZ.





A majority of Bulgarian society has long been against Borisov and the backroom politics with which he is associated. However, the opposing forces are so inconsistent and in some cases contradictory in their statements or demands that the majority against Borisov does not necessarily result in a functioning political option to replace him. In other words: the majority against Borissov still has to prove that they can also come together to form an effective majority for Bulgaria.

One reason for this is that the country’s strongest opposition force is also the one that is least able to credibly embody a new beginning: Bulgaria’s socialists, led by the party leader Kornelija Ninova, who repeatedly falls back on nationalist tones, stand for the past, not for the future. Vessela Tschernewa, once spokeswoman for the Bulgarian foreign ministry, now works for the Sofia office of the European Council on Foreign Affairs think tank, describes the socialists as a backward-looking party that has no answer to the country’s important questions. She offers former intelligence agents from the communist era and other dubious figures as candidates. “You are always doing Mr. Borisov a great favor,” says Tschernewa.