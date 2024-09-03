The Federal National Council’s parliamentary division reviewed, before the 2024 Legislators’ Friendly Exchange Forum, organized by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries in Shanghai under the title “Revitalizing the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development”, from August 29 to September 4, the UAE’s efforts to confront climate change, in accordance with the sustainable development agenda to achieve a balance between environmental conservation and economic growth..

His Excellency Waleed Ali Al Mansouri, a member of the Council, stressed in an intervention by the UAE Parliamentary Division during the session of the Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Protection, that one of the most important climate change adaptation projects is climate finance, which aims to encourage climate investments and bridge the climate finance gap; this was embodied in the initiative announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, at the World Climate Action Summit COP28 On the establishment of the $30 billion Terra Fund for Climate Solutions worldwide, the world’s largest climate-focused investment vehicle, with the aim of boosting climate investments in emerging and developing economies by catalyzing the world to raise up to $250 billion in institutional capital by 2030.

He reviewed the features of the UAE’s experience in achieving the sustainable development agenda in line with achieving a balance between environmental conservation and economic growth, through the launch of the National Climate Change Plan 2017-2050, which aims to manage the causes and effects of climate change, and plans for the country’s transition to a green economy capable of adapting to climate change and improving the quality of life, and the launch of the National Climate Change Adaptation Program, which seeks to confront the repercussions of climate change, through the development of an integrated national program that provides the necessary flexibility for economic, social and environmental systems and sectors, and enhances their resilience and continuity in confronting the repercussions of climate change in the medium and long term..

He added that the UAE has invested in carbon neutrality with a national strategic vision to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, as the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to announce this major climate goal, and the UAE has reduced dependence on fossil fuels..

He said that the world is going through a crisis represented by climate change, loss of biodiversity, environmental pollution, and other environmental crises that lead to many risks and damages to humans, as well as the global economy’s consumption of natural resources. The World Resources Report 2024 issued by the United Nations Environment Programme indicated that the extraction of natural resources is expected to increase by 60% by 2060 compared to 2020 levels – leading to increased damage and risks to the environment, which requires urgent action in this regard..

He stressed that solutions to confront climate change require strengthening the work of legislators, politicians, and experts from all over the world, adding that this conference is an important opportunity to exchange experiences and expertise and build partnerships in the field of environmental protection and confronting the effects of climate change; joint and cross-sectoral work will have the greatest impact in creating a sustainable future for ourselves and our planet..

He presented the proposals of the UAE Parliamentary Division in this regard, which emphasize the importance of supporting and enhancing climate change adaptation projects, such as reducing dependence on fossil fuels, rationalizing water consumption in agriculture, and enhancing community awareness by organizing awareness activities and events, and disseminating information about the risks of climate change, as these measures are a step forward to enhance resilience in the face of climate impacts, especially for developing and least developed countries, and this will require extensive national efforts and global solidarity and cooperation..

Al Mansouri concluded his speech by stressing that the 28th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 It was a glimmer of hope and confidence in the international efforts made to enable global climate action, which contributes to reducing the repercussions of climate change, and preserving the rights of future generations in various countries of the world to a safe and sustainable future with a fair and equitable agreement that protects all of humanity and ensures the continued growth, development and prosperity of countries..

It is noteworthy that the Legislators’ Friendly Exchange Forum is held by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. “CPAFFC” Annually, as a platform aimed at enhancing cultural, economic and political exchanges between China and foreign countries and deepening strategic relations, the forum also seeks to provide an opportunity to exchange experiences, knowledge and best practices in developing global partnership to continue international cooperation..