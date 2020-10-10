Highlights: Serious stand of Parliamentary Committee on TRP tampering issue

The committee headed by Shashi Tharoor will look into the issue

Karti Chidambaram had urged Tharoor on the issue

new Delhi

Amid reports of some channels tampering with ‘Television Rating Points’ (TRP) linked to Information and Technology headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Parliament’s standing committee has decided to look into the issue. According to the information, Tharoor has also summoned the officials to appear before the committee in this matter. Sources gave this information on Friday.

Congress MP and member of this committee Karti Chidambaram had urged Tharoor to consider the matter. Along with this, the officials of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting should be called before the committee to give clarification and to know about the corrective steps taken on their behalf. Sources said that the committee is serious about tampering reports in TRP and will discuss it in detail.

In a letter written to Tharoor, Karti Chidambaram said that on the basis of this arrangement, the government’s advertising expenses are fixed and in such a situation, public money should not be spent on the basis of wrong figures. Through TRP, it is decided which channel or program is being watched the most. Karti raised this demand by the committee to look into the matter after the Mumbai Police on Thursday claimed that it had busted the gang molesting the TRP.

In the letter, the Congress MP said, “In view of this situation, further discussion needs to be done. The committee should look into this issue. Former Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tiwari also said that Parliament and the government should take this matter seriously.