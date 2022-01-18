The Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council continued, during its remote meeting yesterday, headed by Naama Abdul Rahman Al-Mansoori, to discuss the issue of the Ministry of Community Development’s policy on social security.

It also adopted its plan of action to discuss a draft federal law regarding the organization of places of worship, and an action plan for discussing the issue of regulating volunteer work.

The committee reviewed the results of its discussion of the issue of the Ministry of Community Development’s policy on social security with representatives of the ministry, which it discusses within the axes of legislation related to the social security system, in accordance with economic and social changes, the strategy of the Ministry of Community Development on social security, and international practices applied in developed countries regarding social security.

The draft federal law regarding the organization of houses of worship, which includes 35 articles, aims to organize houses and rooms of worship in the country, and to consolidate the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence.

The articles of the draft law deal with the provisions related to the prohibition of establishing or allocating a house or room of worship except in accordance with the provisions of the law, its regulations and executive decisions, in addition to the establishment of the advisory committee for places of worship for non-Muslims, and the establishment of records with the competent authorities, to register houses and rooms of worship in the state, and the controls and conditions for licensing places of worship Articles of Association, Board of Directors, Prohibitions, Annual Meetings, Supervisor of the House of Worship, Financial Resources and Funds of Places of Worship, Bank Accounts and Records, Obligations of the House of Worship, Prohibitions, and Supervision.

The articles of the law also dealt with provisions related to imposing penalties, mandatory and voluntary closures, penalties and the executive regulations.

On the other hand, the committee adopted its work plan to discuss the issue of organizing volunteer work, which it discusses within the axes of the Ministry of Community Development’s strategy regarding the promotion of volunteer work, the Ministry’s role in organizing and monitoring volunteer work, and coordination between the Ministry and the organizations organizing volunteer work in the matter of organizing volunteer work at the state level. .



