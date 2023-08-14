Parliamentarism | Anna Kontula believes that parliamentarism will be abandoned: “It’s not my ideological wish”

Anna Kontula, Member of Parliament for the Left Alliance, plans to leave Parliament in the next elections in 2027. In her opinion, no one should serve as Member of Parliament for too long.

The Left Alliance Congressman Anna Kontula says that he will take his work as a member of parliament seriously this election period, despite the fact that he does not believe that parliamentarism is the form of government in the future.

Kontula said on Sunday For Iltalehti that he will leave the parliament in the next elections in 2027. In the same context, he said that he believes that the form of government in the future will be something other than parliamentarism.

However, he says that the issues are not directly related.

“I’m not in any rapidly emerging system crisis now,” Kontula says to HS.

Kontula says that he reached the solution because he has been an MP for a long time, 16 years at the end of the term. It is not good for him to be a member of parliament for too long, “especially if he represents the people and not the elite”.

“You have to live an ordinary life and be closer to your own reference group at times,” says Kontula.

“That’s the main reason why I think it’s good to take a break.”

Kontula says that he likes the duties of a Member of Parliament, especially working as a member of the Constitutional Law Committee.

“In this society and in this reality, it makes sense to act as a member of parliament, and if I hadn’t been acting for so long, I would be happy to continue.”

So you are seriously going to carry out the duties of a member of parliament until the end of the season?

“Of course. I didn’t even think that such an idea had arisen.”

MPs typically only announce their resignation closer to the end of the election period. Kontula says that he announced the matter in time, so that the possible candidates of the Left Alliance in Pirkanmaa had time to prepare for the matter.

“When I’m the only representative from the region, it changes things significantly.”

Kontula believes that parliamentarism will be abandoned with a time perspective of tens of years. He justifies his view with history.

He says that fossil capitalism has reached the end of the road, and it will be abandoned in the next few years one way or another. This also means a change in the administrative system.

“It’s not my ideological wish unequivocally, but that’s how things work. It would be an exception to the rule and a surprise if we gave up fossil capitalism without changes to the administrative system as a result.”

By fossil capitalism, Kontula means a way of accumulating capital that is essentially based on fossil raw materials.

Kontula hopes that the ideal of democracy will survive this upheaval. He hopes that the response to the change is to increase democracy and not decrease it.