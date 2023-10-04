A lawmaker from the House of Councilors, the upper house of Japan’s Parliament, is causing outrage in the country for visiting Russia.

Muneo Suzuki met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in Moscow on Monday (2). Japan condemns the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine and responded with sanctions against Russia and sending military aid to Kiev.

Fumitake Fujita, general secretary of Nippon Ishin, Suzuki’s party, told the Asahi Shimbun newspaper that the parliamentarian could be punished for having broken the party’s rules by not informing him in advance about the trip – his team communicated about his trip to Russia after he had already left Japan.

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, co-leader of Nippon Ishin, a conservative party in opposition to the current Japanese government, defended the parliamentarian’s punishment.

“We support Ukraine. This is the policy of our country and our party,” said Yoshimura. “Although the party asked Suzuki not to go [à Rússia]he went ahead and paid the visit.”

Japanese government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said Tokyo was also not informed about Suzuki’s trip to Russia.

“We are issuing a warning about canceling trips to Russia and, regardless of the purpose, we ask all citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia,” he said at a press conference.

Suzuki defends the deepening of Japan’s relations with Russia and has already claimed that Ukraine was also responsible for the war, which began with the Russian invasion in February last year.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry praised the parliamentarian for his “significant contribution” to the “development of bilateral ties” between the two countries.

“We regret that the legacy of cooperation between the two countries, accumulated over decades, is being purposefully destroyed by the sanctions policy implemented by Tokyo in order to please the United States and the anti-Russian direction of the ‘collective West’,” stated the folder.