After the appearance of a woman with a headscarf in the French National Assembly, parliamentarians called for such “religious symbols” to be banned. MEPs from President Emmanuel Macron’s ruling party La République en Marche (LREM, The Republic on the Move) and the conservative Republicans expressed “shock” at the incident and condemned it as a sign of “militant Islamism”.

A representative of the largest French student association UNEF, Maryam Pougetoux, appeared at a hearing on the corona pandemic in the National Assembly on Thursday with a hijab – a headscarf that covers hair, ears and neck. Several MPs left the room in protest.

The rules of the French lower house so far allow the wearing of crosses or headscarves at hearings or plenary debates. Several MPs have now called for a ban. “The National Assembly should not be a stage for militant Islamism,” wrote Conservative MP Eric Ciotti on Twitter. LREM MP Anne-Christine Lang called the headscarf a “sign of submission” for women.

Other politicians from the ruling party and the Greens spoke out against a headscarf ban in parliament. They pointed out that visible religious symbols are allowed in public spaces in France. In contrast, they have been banned in state schools since 2004 because of the legal separation of church and state. (AFP)