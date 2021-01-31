The appeal of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, included in the register of NGOs performing the functions of a foreign agent) to Washington to impose sanctions against a number of Russians smells of treason. This was announced on January 31 by the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council committee on international affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov.

According to him, the actions of the fund should cause a harsh reaction from the General Prosecutor’s Office and the FSB.

“This should be toughly suppressed”, – quotes the senator “RIA News“.

Speaking about the FKB initiative, Dzhabarov added that the fund is a “rotten structure.” According to the parliamentarian, the fund, by its actions, wants to return Russians to the events of 1991.

As the Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Igor Lebedev added, if there are claims to the authorities, then it is necessary to solve the problems in a democratic way, and not wash dirty linen in public.

“FBK’s requests to the United States to impose sanctions against Russia are humiliation of oneself and one’s country,” the politician summed up.

On the eve it became known about the appeal of the fund to US President Joe Biden with a request to impose sanctions against 35 Russians. Priority was given to eight candidates.

The letter was signed by FBK Executive Director Vladimir Ashurkov. FBK intends to submit a similar request to the European Union and the UK government.