Parliament “You cross the border, and you know it yourself,” blamed the Coalition Party Häkkänen – Marini’s speeches on corporate responsibility electrified the budget debate, live broadcast

Hot the debate on the state’s finances continued in parliament on Wednesday, when MPs got to discuss next year’s budget in a referendum debate.

The opposition criticized the government for, among other things, too slow employment and indebtedness without clear plans to rebalance the economy.

The government, for its part, stressed the exceptional nature of the coronavirus crisis and the need to revive it.

The opposition asked the prime minister From Sanna Marini (sd) again the rationale for his speeches on corporate social responsibility. Marin replied that he did not believe that Finland would survive the crisis by the state alone, but that “reasonableness is needed by everyone”.

“All those redundancies that are not necessary in this time, I don’t think they should be done now. It is much more difficult for people at the moment to find employment than during a period of growth, when there are more jobs. It is in the midst of this deep crisis that redundancies that are not necessary should be avoided, ”Marin said.

Marin believes people understand layoffs in a situation where a company is doing so badly that layoffs are necessary. The Prime Minister recalled that the government has supported companies with billions of euros, and he also calls for corporate social responsibility.

“In this Chamber, you dare to point the finger at Finnish companies that they are supposed to be fired for fun,” the Coalition Party criticized. Timo Heinonen (Kok) Prime Minister. Also basic Finns Ville Tavio (ps) told Marini that companies do not “terminate their malice”.

According to Marin, Heinonen and Tavio gave a “false testimony” of his speeches. The Prime Minister reiterated that he would call on companies to wait for redundancies over the deepest crisis, if at all possible.

Coalition Party Antti Häkkänen (Kok) accused Marin of tearing out the outlets.

“You are sending a message to companies that they are acting patriotically. That is where you cross the border, and you know it yourself, ”Häkkänen said.

Already in conversation initially, the prime minister’s sdp and the opposition coalition again pecked, as they did last time week in the interlocutory debate.

Chairman of the Socialist Parliamentary Group Antti Lindtman sivalsi the Conservative Party on criticism of indebtedness.

Lindtman quoted “the economic policy influencer of recent years,” the chairman of the Coalition Party Petteri Orpoa from this year’s 2010 comment.

In his comment, Orpo advocated the state’s 13 billion borrowing at the time, stating that the money “goes to different parts of society and revives in the best possible way,” Lindtman quoted.

“Mr Orpo, then you considered this a sensible policy!”

Lindtman wanted to signal that next year there will be a lot of debt – just under 11 billion – but still less than then. He emphasized that debt relief is responsible for caring for people and jobs, just as it would be after the financial crisis of 2009-2010.

Coalition Party Sari Sarkomaa recalled that the Coalition Party did not blame next year’s indebtedness.

“Our problem is not borrowing this year or next. People, companies and municipalities must support the crisis so that we avoid permanent damage, ”Sarkomaa said in a coalition group speech.

“The problem is that the government is building on a whole decade of borrowing. It is irresponsible that the income side, decisions to boost employment and sustainable economic growth, are neglected, ”he continued.

Sarkomaa described the main message of the government’s budget proposal as “freezing” and called the five parties in the government “debt five”.

Coalition Chairman Petteri Orpo.­

Across the board, the Coalition Party criticized both the slowness of the timetable for employment measures and the government’s failure to include measures that undermine employment in its employment targets.

Orpo said state revenues are not enough to spend and actions need to be taken suddenly. He specifically emphasized that he was not opposed to borrowing now, but called for higher-quality stimulus and employment measures, as was done in 2010.

“The government does not take concrete measures, it does not take concrete structural measures to create sustainable jobs in Finland. As long as there is no concrete action, this speech is just hot air from your mouth, ”Orpo said.

Sdp’s Lindtman acknowledged that the revenue was indeed not enough to spend.

“Therefore, the question arises as to how this is in the midst of the Coalition [–] calls for a tax cut of EUR 800 million in a situation with a deficit of ten billion. “

Opposition party Basic Finns also criticized the slowness of employment measures. Among other things, the party barked that the goals had been set for years to come.

“You are transferring responsibility to future governments, this cannot be done!” said the basic Finns had given a group speech Jari Koskela.

He also took a close look at the government’s climate action. The party believes that “oversized climate measures” are conducive to encouraging companies to flee Finland.

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen reminded basic Finns, who were concerned about the operating conditions of the industry, that one of the biggest climate measures is a tax cut for industry.

“You said the government is doing the wrongly designed climate action. One of the biggest and most significant climate measures in this budget is the reduction of the industrial electricity tax to the EU minimum. That is what attracts us to switch to electricity, which is a climate action, ”Vanhanen said.

Conversation during the period like the interlocutory debate much attention has been paid, among other things, to whether not only should spending be revived but also by tax cuts.

In addition, both the Coalition Party and the Basic Finns separately criticized the extension of compulsory education as part of the government’s employment measures.

Compulsory schooling is to be extended to 18 years and secondary education will be made completely free.

The Coalition Party MP Häkkänen calculated that within compulsory education, a large part of the money goes elsewhere than directly to young people who need support.

“Every year, you are putting € 115 million into a non-impact target. One billion over the decade. Is this a sensible use of money? ” he spoke.

The Coalition Party would put euros for the extension of compulsory education in early childhood support and quality education.

Koskela from basic Finns described raising the compulsory school age as an “ideological project”. He stressed that cultural professionals and organizations estimate that support for the reform is not targeted at those for whom the reform has been made.

Minister of Education Li Andersson (left) wondered at the criticism of the opposition.

“Yes, it seems confusing to listen to speeches which, at first, vigorously state that employment measures must not be postponed under any circumstances, but must be taken. And the next breath suggests that compulsory education reform – which will be one of the biggest employment reforms in this government – should be left undone, ”he said.

Andersson also asked how the project is ideological.

“What is the ideological thing about thinking that education should be free for all young people?”

Government in September The mid-lined budget is to be revitalized in a coronary environment. Its size is just over EUR 64 billion, and less than EUR 11 billion will be owed.

Significant amounts of money are allocated to, among other things, the costs of corona testing and treatment. Municipalities are also receiving additional support due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Employment With the decisions in the budget debate, the government is aiming for 31,000 to 36,000 additional jobs by the end of the decade at the latest, combined with the government’s previous measures to increase employment. With regard to the measures, it was stated, among other things, that the unemployed will in future have to apply for a certain number of jobs per month, or they may lose their unemployment benefits.

With regard to climate measures, the government has decided, among other things, that the taxation of heating fuels will be tightened by EUR 105 million from the beginning of next year, and this also applies to peat. Taxation of peat will be further tightened if the prices of emission allowances are too low.

Compensation for final trade in industry will be abolished and the electricity tax from industry will be reduced to the lowest level allowed by the EU.

Parliament continues budget referral discussion throughout the rest of the week and even next Tuesday.

