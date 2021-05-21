Parliament Will the sote reform go through the Committee on Constitutional Affairs this time? Live broadcast at 3:30 p.m.

Previous social and health care reforms have been difficult to meet constitutional requirements. Now there should be no major obstacles. Opposition parties, the Coalition Party and the Basic Finns, announced that they were planning an interim issue on the war.

Parliamentary Opinion of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs sote reform has graduated. The committee will hold a press conference today at 3.30 pm

The opinions of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs have played a decisive role in the progress of SOTE reform in previous terms of government. The performances have failed when they have not met the boundary conditions of the Constitution.

Social- and health care reform is one of the biggest contracts for this government during his term.

Now the goal is to create a whole new level of government, formerly called provinces but which the government began to designate as welfare areas. They take responsibility for organizing social and health care and rescue services from the municipalities.

Funding for war and rescue will be transferred from municipalities to the state.

Opposition parties, the Coalition Party and the Basic Finns, announced on Friday that they were planning a joint interlocutory issue on social security reform. According to them, the reform does not meet the objectives set for it.

Preliminary information there should be no major constitutional obstacles to the war now, but the committee is likely to point out some points that still need to be fixed.

The chief processor of the law in Parliament is the Social Affairs and Health Committee, which is responsible for finalizing the bill after the findings of the Constitution Committee and other committees.

The aim has been to get the bill approved by the entire Parliament before the parliamentary summer recess, when the interim administration of the new welfare areas could start at the beginning of 2022.

Sote package issues have been raised in the consultation round and in a few already completed committee opinions.

The problems are related to, among other things, what was negotiated in the war To a separate solution in Uusimaa. As a result, one third of the Finnish population is treated in a different way than elsewhere in Finland, because special medical care is not combined in the same entity.

There are also problems with what is meant by the “adequate own” service production of welfare areas as defined in the bill. The government has wanted various restrictions on how the region can outsource services to private companies, and has proposed, for example, retroactive cancellation of outsourcing.

