Parliament Where does the opposition challenge the government? Parliament ‘s Question Time in live broadcast at 4 pm

Due to interest rate restrictions, the number of participating ministers has been limited. Ten ministers out of 19 government ministers can be present at the same time.

Opposition the government will be able to be examined again when parliament meets for an oral question time on Thursday.

HS will show the conversation live starting at 4 p.m.

Possible The themes of Question Time today could be, for example, the government’s economic policy and the spring decisions, which the Conservative Party in particular has been embarrassingly presenting recently.

MPs may also be talked about, for example, by the coronavirus, which has not been debated very hotly during Question Time recently.

Infection figures Thursday peak after that, for example, possible more stringent restrictive measures, border testing or support for affected sectors may raise Questions. 614 new infections were diagnosed in Finland on Thursday.

The Department of Health and Welfare (THL) recommended the closure of bars in the metropolitan area, and Uusimaa residents were asked to cancel their ski holiday trip.