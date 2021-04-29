Parliament What if the entire Coalition does not vote abstain? Use the HS counter to test how the vote on EU recovery funding will be resolved in Parliament

Parliament must approve EU recovery funding by a two-thirds majority. With the HS counter, you can experiment with what combinations of financing would go through.

European the approval of the Union’s EUR 750 billion recovery funding in Parliament in plenary is becoming a thrill.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs decided on Tuesday that the approval of EU recovery funding in plenary requires at least a two-thirds majority of the votes cast. A majority of at least two-thirds shall be calculated by multiplying the number of non-votes cast in plenary by two and comparing it with the number of votes cast.

If the number of non-votes multiplied by two is less than or equal to the number of votes cast, the votes cast shall win.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs decided its position by a majority of one vote. A majority of at least two-thirds in the plenary session was demanded by a total of nine members of the Coalition Party, the Basic Finns and the Center Party MPs.

In the opinion of the eight remaining minority Social Democrats, the Greens, the Left Alliance and the Swedish People’s Party MP, a simple majority would have been enough for approval.

In Parliament there are 200 members of parliament on which the president is not allowed to vote. In other words, a maximum of 199 MPs will take part in the vote.

Chairman of the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo announced on Tuesday that 38 MPs from the party will abstain. If all Coalition MPs abstained, approval of the recovery funding would require at least 108 votes in favor.

However, the still life is clearly more sparkling.

At least three Coalition MPs have already expressed their intention to vote against the funding for recovery. It is also possible that individual MPs from a governing party, such as the center, would vote against funding.

All basic Finns are likely to vote against the funding, as are five members of the Christian Democrats, Liike Nytin. Harry Harkimo and forming their own group Ano Turtiainen.

The outcome of the vote will also be affected by how many MPs may be absent from the plenary.

Under HS with the counter you can try how the sounds would be distributed. When using the calculator, one can also consider the power relations of individual parties in Parliament. They now go like this: