Parliament We want to keep the ski resorts open – the Sote Committee has completed the report on the communicable disease

The amendment would allow municipalities and regional government agencies, under certain conditions, to close premises related to private business activities, such as sports venues or public premises in shopping centers, on a temporary basis. Compensation is required for traders.

Parliamentary the Committee on Social Affairs and Health has completed its report on the temporary amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act.

Contrary to the government’s proposal, the committee wants to delimit ski and ski resorts and other outdoor sports venues, as well as zoo outdoor areas, from private business premises that could be closed by the authorities to prevent the spread of the virus.

It justifies its position on the grounds that the risk of infection is low.

“There is a very low risk of infection in the background when these premises and areas comply with other regulations issued by the authority related to safety distances, compliance with hygiene regulations, and so on,” said the chairman of the committee. Markus Lohi (central) press conference on Thursday.

He stressed that foreclosure is, in any case, the last resort in the law’s range of remedies. In ski resorts, for example, hygiene measures and sufficient distances may be required.

Committee considers, moreover, that Article 9a of the Act should be repealed in its entirety. The article concerns the organization of social and health services in a different way.

The article would give the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health the authority to decide on significant changes to services for a period of three months. The regional government agency could, for example, order the municipality to increase the number of care places and also to take care of non-residents.

The committee justifies the deletion of the article on the basis of an earlier opinion of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs and the fact that the article would already be very close to the stand-by law.

The committee also proposes that the Government urgently prepare provisions for compensating traders for the financial losses caused by the closure of customer premises through general cost support or as a separate compensation if the 14-day closure has had to be continued.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs also previously called for compensation to be provided for.

Both committees also believe that the law should be in place until the end of June, not the end of the year, according to the committee.

The report contains an objection from basic Finnish MPs.

Infectious Diseases Act the purpose of the temporary amendment is to give municipalities and regional government agencies more powers to take measures to combat the coronavirus without the need for exceptions or a stand-by law.

According to the government’s proposal, municipalities and regional government agencies could, as a last resort during the spread of the disease, temporarily close premises related to private business or hobby activities, such as public premises in shopping malls.

Under the law, for example, sports and sports facilities, swimming pools and spas, dance venues, amusement parks and indoor playgrounds, as well as public spaces in shopping malls could be closed.