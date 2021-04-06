Parliament VTV’s financial statements show a reduction in audit activity – Audit Committee Alanko-Kahiluoto: “We have not received such an opinion in writing”

“We have not received such a statement in writing that VTV’s audit activities have collapsed and could not be read between the lines,” says Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto, Chairman of the Parliamentary Audit Committee.

Parliamentary Chairman of the Audit Committee, Member of Parliament Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto (green) According to consultations with the staff of the State Audit Office (VTV), it has not emerged that the actual auditing of accounts and performance in the agency has collapsed.

“Concerns about the possible deterioration of the audit activity as the focus of the activity shifts have been raised, but in a conditional manner,” Alanko-Kahiluoto also refers to a non-public statement, which was also shared by VTV’s shop steward and chief auditor. Pasi Tervasmäki referred to In the evening newspaper’s news on Saturday.

“We have not received such a written statement that the inspection activity has collapsed and could not be read between the lines,” Alanko-Kahiluoto tells HS.

Isn’t it the Audit Committee is not itself part of VTV ‘s annual reports; and financial statements noticed that inspection activity has shrunk?

“The Audit Committee works on the basis of the reports of the Parliamentary auditors, and they have always been so-called clean. VTV’s report for 2020 has not even come to the committee yet, ”replies Alanko-Kahiluoto.

“The specific issues addressed in the report have emerged from the expert consultations,” says Alanko-Kahiluoto.

As of February 2021 VTV’s 2020 financial statements it appears that 40 person-years were spent on inspection and control last year, up from 48 person-years two years earlier. In contrast, the number of person-years per year for support functions had risen from 34 to 42.

On Friday, Iltalehti reportedthat general manager Tytti Yli-Viikarin During this period, VTV’s actual inspection activities have been significantly reduced and the shortcomings of the inspection results have also been covered up. In operations, the emphasis has shifted to communication, internationality, environmental issues and sustainable development.

Also Ilta-Sanomat wrote on Friday about the contraction of VTV’s supervision and inspection activities.

Yli-Viikari has not commented to the media on the debate surrounding VTV or the allegations of spending money against itself. On Tuesday afternoon, however, Yli-Viikari published an article On the VTV blog.

In the article, Yli-Viikari defends the renewal of VTV’s operations. According to Yli-Viikari, the reforms have been necessary because changes have also taken place in the state’s financial and information management as a result of digitalisation, among other things.

“The working hours spent on the inspection alone do not tell us about the effectiveness of the work. The added value produced by the auditor is in his or her ability to walk alongside the administration and support the administration in renewing and developing operations in an ever-changing situation, ”Yli-Viikari states and refers to the reduction of audit activity.

According to Yli-Viikari, the interaction between the actors is essential for the audit work.

Half an hour before the blog post was published on VTV published a bulletin on its website under the heading “Quality control of inspections is not censored”. In Iltalehti’s Friday news, the agency’s management was accused of censoring inspection reports by making their content more pleasant for the subjects of the inspection, ie politicians or officials.

The release details the implementation of quality control of inspections, with which VTV explains how to edit the reports.

Alanko-Kahiluoto stated In an interview with HS on Friday, the significant reduction in VTV ‘s actual inspection activities has not been reflected in the Agency’ s activity reports or staff consultations.

Instead, the agency’s poor working atmosphere and organizational reform had emerged from the consultations. According to Alanko-Kahiluoto, they have been monitored by the Audit Committee during the last election period.

Alanko-Kahiluoto says that during Easter, he checked the documents and committee advisors about what had been said in the staff hearings about changes in the priorities of the agency’s work.

“It may be that the chairman of the committee does not always pay enough attention to the line spacing of statements during the meeting when it comes to focusing on many issues, such as sharing speeches,” says Alanko-Kahiluoto.

“However, we have committee advisers taking notes on expert opinions and they can be well reviewed. The committee’s reports are also unanimous, and no reduction in inspection activity has been revealed in them or in the discussions, ”says Alanko-Kahiluoto.

Shop steward Tervasmäki said in Iltalehti that he had highlighted the reduction in auditing twice when he was heard by the committee in the role of chairman of the board or shop steward of the personnel association, the Akavalunnan akavalaiset ry.

Tervasmäki mentioned the hearings from 2019 and February of this year, when the Audit Committee began to investigate VTV’s situation. In 2019, the staff had experienced uncertainty about the new organization.

“I was left with the impression that at the time, it was too early to assess how internal organizational reform and changes in job descriptions would affect work. This was highlighted by the personnel organization itself, ”says Alanko-Kahiluoto.

“I revised the autumn 2019 statement, and it expressed concern at a general level, and I did not find any indication that the performance of core tasks, ie inspection activities, had collapsed,” says Alanko-Kahiluoto.

“If we had been told about the collapse of the inspection activity and we had not paid attention to it, I would be really sorry,” says Alanko-Kahiluoto.

The shop steward’s statement in February this year said that if VTV’s operational priorities were strongly diverted away from issues of legality of financial management, it could erode the audit agency’s own operating culture based on good governance.

Parliamentary the audit committee will meet next time on wednesday. The meeting will be held on the spot, as expert opinions on VTV, which are requested to be kept secret, will also be discussed. The report may be completed next week.

On 10 February, the Audit Committee launched a report on internal control and risk management, as well as compliance with the principles of good governance and relevant provisions in the financial management of the State Audit Office.

Committee has consulted experts on parliamentary administration, internal audit and auditing, the finance controller function, the Ministry of Finance and the National Audit Office.

In addition, the committee has requested a written expert opinion from the Audit Office, which includes a description of risk management and the organization of VTV’s internal control in financial management.

Parliamentary auditors have launched special audit, which targets the representation, travel and procurement costs of the top management of the State Audit Office from 2020 onwards.

The audit is performed by an external expert organization specializing in public administration audit work. The work is scheduled for completion by the end of April.

Saturday Speaker of Parliament Anu Vehviläinen said In an interview with HSthat he will discuss the latest information on the agency immediately after Easter with the chairman of the Parliamentary Audit Committee.

According to Vehviläinen’s assistants, the President met with the management of the Audit Committee on Tuesday in the VTV case. It was a background discussion, the content of which is not commented on.

Parliamentary Committee decided during the Easter ship week to start the process of arresting VTV’s general manager Yli-Viikari from office during the ongoing preliminary investigation by the Central Criminal Police.

The next meeting of the Chancellery Committee will take place on Thursday, April 8th. CEO Tytti Yli-Viikari has been given the opportunity to submit a reasoned written response to the meeting and to be heard at the meeting.

The Chancellery Committee may decide to suspend the Director General for the duration of the Central Criminal Police Preliminary Investigation on 8 April.