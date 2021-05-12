Parliament Ville Tavio explains the reason for the prolongation of the recovery package debate: Basic Finns wanted to get Marin, who was absent yesterday, to participate today

The debate on the recovery package continues today. Other parties suspect that the Basic Finns intend to try to delay the vote for a long time to come.

Discourse The EU recovery package will continue in Parliament today at 2 pm The vote will not take place today, Parliament announced.

According to the original plan, the matter was to be voted on today, however the debate began on Tuesday stretched to almost half past five on Wednesday morning, when it was suspended. Requests to speak are still on the list, and the majority of them are from basic Finns.

Representatives of basic Finns also gave the majority of the nocturnal speeches. Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Ville Tavio (ps) says in an email that the party wanted to get the prime minister who was absent yesterday Sanna Marinin (sd) and the Minister for Europe Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) to participate in the discussion.

“It was ridiculous that these chief architects of the transfer of sovereignty were not even present themselves to discuss and defend the transfer of power to the EU. This caused us to demand that they take part in the debate. In my view, this is now happening through a protracted conversation, ”Tavio replies via email.

Marin and Tuppurainen were quarantined on Tuesday as they attended a meeting of EU leaders in Portugal last weekend. Today, Wednesday, however, they will attend a plenary session of Parliament.

According to Ville Tavio, the Basic Finns want to have a “proper debate” to ensure that “the entire Finnish people become aware that Parliament is voting on a significant transfer of sovereignty to the EU”.

Yet it is unclear when the vote on the recovery package and the budgetary framework will take place. Secretary General of Parliament Maija-Leena Paavolan according to the vote may be postponed to Friday or next week.

According to HS data, other parties already suspect that the Basic Finns will try to continue the treatment for a long time. Tavio does not comment on this.

In principle, the delay in voting could be continued indefinitely, as voting will not be possible before the end of the debate. If, for example, the representatives of the basic Finns requested new speeches without interruption from one day to the next, the proceedings would be delayed and protracted.

The completion of the 750 billion recovery package and the EU budget framework requires at least two-thirds of the votes cast in Parliament. The decision is significant not only for Finland but also for the entire Union.

