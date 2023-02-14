Parliament | Vanhanen proposes to the next parliament: Membership of only one committee for each member of parliament

According to the outgoing speaker, more and more representatives have found the current arrangement too burdensome. He says that he has encouraged the groups to hold a negotiation on the issue right at the beginning of the next election period.

Members of Parliament should, in principle, act as a member of only one parliamentary committee, suggests the outgoing Speaker Matti Vanhanen (center).

He justifies the idea by saying that the reform would give the representatives the opportunity to focus on the special issues of one field.

“One reason for this reform is that the number of committees has gradually increased so that a representative may have up to three full memberships to do, even if there is no possibility to participate in the activities of two committees at the same time,” Vanhanen tells STT.

Most parliamentary committees have 17 members. Vanhanen would count the number to thirteen in actual legislative committees.

“It should be ensured that all representatives have one full membership, regardless of the size of the group. It should be made a regulation.”

Full membership in addition, according to Vanhanen, representatives could be offered a role in the few committees that do not actively participate in legislation, as well as alternate memberships.

According to Vanhanen, the current arrangement limits the possible meeting times of the committees that play a central role in the work of the parliament and also affects the meaningfulness of the work of MPs.

“In various surveys, the problems of time use have come up strongly, and the closer we get to the end of the election period, the more representatives feel in coffee shop discussions that the committee work is too heavy in the current arrangement.”

Old man not presenting an idea for the first time. He also raised the issue before the previous parliamentary elections four years ago.

However, the matter has not progressed during Vanhanen’s term as Speaker. He has served as speaker at the beginning and end of this election period, for a total of about two years.

Vanhanen says that the reform was presented in the parliament at the beginning of the election period, but there was no consensus among the parliamentary groups. He hopes that the new parliament, which will be elected in the April elections, would discuss the matter shortly after its election.

The outgoing speaker thinks that focusing on the affairs of one committee could garner approval from at least many experienced representatives.

“I have encouraged that in the new parliament, the groups would negotiate with each other about whether the reform could be done right at the beginning of the term. It is always easier to make the change at the beginning of the term, when the committee seats have not been allocated.”

This one at the beginning of the term, according to Vanhanen, the idea gathered support among parliamentary groups, but it was still not feasible. He does not want to identify which groups supported the issue. According to Vanhanen, the decision would not have to be unanimous, but a broad majority would be sought for it.

Vanhanen himself would not be making a decision, as he is not seeking a further term in the spring elections. He has served as a Member of Parliament for seven different terms and as Prime Minister of two governments.

“I think there is support for it, but I’m not in that parliament myself, so I won’t predict. The relevant parliament will do as it sees fit.”