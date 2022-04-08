Parliament Ukrainian President Zelenskyi to speak in Parliament on Friday – HS broadcasts live at 1 p.m.

A similar event has never been organized in Parliament before, says Tuula Kulovesi, Parliament’s Director of Legislation.

On Friday Parliament will hold a historic event after the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi speaks via video to MPs. HS will be showing the event on Friday from 1 p.m.

Zelenskyi will give a live broadcast of less than 15 minutes from Ukraine. His exact whereabouts are not told. Simultaneous interpretation of the speech in English will be heard in Parliament.

After the speech, the President will be heard Matti Vanhanen (center) short speech.

Zelensky the speech is shown on two scoreboards in parliament, which normally show the results of voting. According to Kulovesi, they have never been used to present live broadcasts before.

The initiative to perform for Zelensky came from Ukraine, but it was known there that Finland was interested in organizing it, Kulovesi says. Arrangements were made on a fast schedule, in about a week.

According to Kulovesi, diplomats from other countries’ embassies will follow the speech and the media gallery will be open.

The public will not be able to follow Zelensky’s speech in Parliament. The speech can be followed on the Parliament’s webcast. HS and Yle also show it live on their websites.

Zelenskyi has previously spoken on video to several other parliaments, gathering support for the country that has been attacked by Russia. In March, he addressed the Swedish Parliament and the EU Parliament, among others.

In his speech to EU leaders, he listed EU countries that support Ukraine and others from which he expects more.

Zelensky’s speech is not part of the plenary. According to the rules of Parliament, only Members of Parliament and other persons who have the right to speak in plenary sittings, such as the Parliamentary Ombudsman and the Chancellor of Justice of the Government, may speak in them. Foreign heads of state are not included in this group.