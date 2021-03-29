Parliament Today, the Parliamentary Bureau will discuss with VTV’s Director General Yli-Viikari – a plenary session would decide on a possible dismissal

The case of Yli-Viikari is very exceptional. How is Parliament now handling the matter?

Parliamentary today, the Bureau will meet with the Director General of the State Audit Office VTV Tytti Yli-Viikarin to discuss the ambiguities that have emerged recently.

Yli-Viikari’s operations and spending of money – including travel and representation expenses and the procurement of styling services – have recently been widely discussed in public.

The Bureau was originally supposed to meet Yli-Viikari only after Easter, but the meeting was brought forward.

Speaker of Parliament Anu Vehviläinen (middle) posted over the weekend that the public information about Yli-Viikari’s use of money seems ill-considered and undermines the credibility of the agency supervising the use of public funds.

At the moment The activities of Yli-Vlikar are reviewed by the Parliamentary Audit Committee, which took the case into consideration in February after ambiguities had arisen about Yli-Viikari’s use of money.

In addition to the Audit Committee, the case is being investigated by the Central Criminal Police.

If Yli-Viikari were to be removed from office, the plenary session of Parliament could do so.

This would be a very exceptional situation, as it is known that this has not happened before.

The dismissal could be put to the vote if desired after the audit committee’s report has been finalized. In addition, the Parliament’s Chancellery Committee issues an opinion on the matter. The work of the Audit Committee is still in progress and has been slowed down by parliamentary interest rate restrictions.

If It would be decided that Yli-Viikari would quickly leave his post, he could be suspended from office. In that case, the basis could be, for example, a criminal investigation against him.

The suspension could be done by the Parliamentary Chancellery Committee. The Chancellery is scheduled to discuss the case tentatively on Tuesday.

Yli-Viikari will probably be given the opportunity to give his opinion on the matter later this week.

According to HS, a decision in one direction or another is unlikely to be made yet this week.

The case rose to the public initially in January after Evening paper reported that Yli-Viikari had made a considerable number of missions in recent years, but the agency does not know how the accumulated flight points, ie the benefits granted to regular customers, have been used.

In addition, Yli-Viikari, together with another director of VTV, had entered into an agreement in which one of VTV’s employees received a salary for more than two years without any obligation to work, the magazine said.

Yli-Viikari has received a remark from the Parliamentary Ombudsman about illegal proceedings in a civil servant’s salary case.

Since then, questions have also been raised by VTV, among others representation expenses and procurement.

Last last week Evening News said that Yli-Viikari has paid, for example, his own beauty care expenses from public funds. In 2018–2020, beauty care services were purchased for Yli-Viikari for EUR 4,729. As much as 900 euros of these were styling services that, according to I leave, have not been directly related to any work task.

In a Saturday release Yli-Viikari denies having committed any official crime.

“The public has mentioned the ongoing pre-trial investigation by the police. I deny having committed any official crime. Otherwise, I will not comment on the police pre-trial investigation, ”he said in a press release released on Saturday.

“Parliament is drawing the necessary conclusions.”

VTV’s task is to audit and supervise the state’s financial management as an independent national audit authority. It operates in the context of Parliament and its status and tasks are provided for in the Constitution.

Yli-Viikari has been in charge of VTV since 2016. His term ends this year.