Parliament | Today, the government answers a midterm question about the situation of young people – these are the cuts that young people face

Government today, Tuesday, in the parliament, he answers the interim question made by the opposition, which deals with the situation of young people.

The interim question has been submitted by the opposition parties Sdp, the Greens and the Left Alliance. The center is not included: according to instead of taking care of the future of young people, the interim question rather opposes the government’s economic decisions and intentions to reform the labor market.

In the intermediate question, the government is asked, among other things, whether it has carried out an overall impact assessment of decisions affecting young people.

HS gathered the government’s cuts aimed at young people:

The study grant is not increased with inflation

Government intends to freeze the index checks of some benefits, such as the study grant and the guardian increase of the study grant, in the years 2024–2027. This means that the subsidy will not be increased in line with inflation, but will be left at the 2023 level.

Regarding the government’s index freezes is evaluated in the presentation, that without the freeze on the student allowance, the amount of the student allowance would increase by 31.70 euros per month by 2027. If the student withdraws the study allowance for nine months of the year, the effect of the cut would be 285.30 euros per year in 2027.

However, the guardian increase will increase despite the index freeze. The government intends to compensate for the freeze and the level increase made by the previous government, which ends at the end of the year, by increasing it by 30 euros per month.

An interlude according to which students should be able to live mainly on the support of the study money and use their time for their studies.

“Cutting students’ livelihood actually weakens the possibility to focus on their studies and graduate in the target time,” the midterm question reads.

The government has justified the freezes by, among other things, that a stronger state economy is also in the interest of students in the long run. Minister of Social Security Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (cook) by it would also be “socially difficult to justify why students would be left out of index savings, for example, when it applies to almost all other benefits”.

For pensions, however, the government left the corresponding ones without freezing the index.

The buyer of a first home also has to pay transfer tax

Government decided in the fall to remove the property transfer tax exemption for first-time home buyers. At the same time, it was decided to lower the transfer tax for all home buyers. The property transfer tax rate is to be reduced from four to three percent. On the other hand, the capital transfer tax rate for shares in housing stock and real estate companies will be reduced from two percent to 1.5 percent.

In the intermediate question, the government is criticized for its intention to “pay for the general transfer tax relief for young people by removing the tax exemption for first-time home buyers”.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (cook) defended presentation by saying that overall the tax on transfer of funds will be reduced and this will stimulate housing sales. According to him, the change will also benefit first-time home buyers when they buy their second home. In addition, the government plans to reform the asp system that supports first-time home buyers.

The housing allowance of the student cafeteria will be reduced by 76 euros per month

In the government program it was decided to cut the housing allowance so that the student meal allowance will decrease by an average of 76 euros per month. The combined effects of social security changes made in the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health

According to Income for a working student can even count 200 euros per month

The cut in housing allowance is called large and unreasonable in the interim question, and it is said that the cut will increase the risk of being covered by income support.

Before the elections, the coalition justified the cut in housing allowance by saying that it would also lower rental prices. However, after the elections, the matter has been justified any more only because the cut brings savings to the state economy.

At the beginning of autumn, students took over premises in several universities in protest of the cuts aimed at students. Picture of the main building of the University of Helsinki at the end of September.

It is easier to enter into and terminate fixed-term employment relationships

Government intends, among other things, to make it easier to enter into and terminate fixed-term employment relationships, to extend the working condition of unemployment insurance to 12 months, and to waive the protective part of the unemployment benefit.

According to the interim question, these actions also target young people in particular.

“The reductions in working life planned by the government promise a more insecure working life and a more unstable future for young people at the beginning of their career,” it says.

The government has justified the changes, among other things, by saying that they would make the labor market more flexible.

The age limit for child welfare aftercare will be lowered

Government intends to shorten the child welfare aftercare from 25 to 23 years.

In the intermediate question, this is criticized as morally and mathematically unsustainable. According to the interim question, the age limit for aftercare was raised to 25 in 2019, because many young people are marginalized just as aftercare ends.

The government’s presentation on the subject also admits that the lowering of the age limit will likely weaken the situation of young people in the most difficult position, unless the rest of the “service system is able to improve its operations in this regard and strengthen cross-administrative cooperation”.

The calculation of the age limit has been justified for economic reasons. For example, the Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) by the change is not “very dramatic”.

Nature conservation appropriations will be reduced

In the intermediate question, the government is also criticized for the low nature conservation allocations. The government plans to spend approx a third less money than the previous government, which financed projects with periodic investments. According to experts Finland’s environmental goals will not be achieved with the current funding.

The government has justified the matter with austerity policy and the fact that it focuses to cut emissions from the biggest emission sources such as factories.

“According to the youth barometer of 2022, environmental problems increase young people’s experiences of uncertainty and insecurity,” the intermediate question justifies the issue’s connection to young people.