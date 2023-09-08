Parliament | This is how the member of parliament replacing Marin commented: “The identity of a researcher should be changed to the identity of a politician”

“Everything is quite new,” commented Lotta Hamari, who will likely become a member of parliament.

A native of Hämeenkyr Deputy Member of Parliament Lotta Hamari (sd) heard on Thursday that he will possibly become a Member of Parliament.

Sdp’s Sanna Marin said on Thursday that he is resigning as a member of parliament, as he will be moving to the Tony Blair Institute as a strategic advisor.

“I was giving a remote lecture and I noticed that the phone started ringing on the table,” says Hamari, who works as a researcher at the Nursing Research Foundation.

However, Hamari finished the lecture and only then began to find out what it was all about. He was not told about it in advance, but the information only came after Marin’s public announcement.

Hamari describes himself as being the most expectant, excited and humble about it. He says he will accept the position if the parliament grants Marin’s resignation.

“Of course, the big change is that somehow this identity of a researcher would have to be changed into the identity of a politician.”

Hammer is still quite inexperienced as a politician. He entered politics in the regional elections in 2022, because the social and healthcare theme of the elections interested him.

At that time, Hamari was elected deputy commissioner. The spring parliamentary elections were the first of their kind for him.

“Everything is quite new,” he says.

He describes participating in the parliamentary elections as an interesting and educational experience. Hamari received a total of 2,675 votes in the elections.

In the HS election machine, Hamari listed education and functioning and equal social and health care as the most important things for him. He says that as a Member of Parliament he will present the same themes as during the elections.

“My educational background certainly brings health and safety matters close.”

Hamari is a physiotherapist by training and a doctor of health sciences.

In the parliamentary elections Marin collected a whopping 36,000 votes in Pirkanmaa.

Marinia has been criticized for the fact that, even before the elections, she assured that she would commit herself to the work of a member of parliament, but left the position so soon.

What does Hamari think about Marin’s decision?

“I understand his decision,” he says.

“I appreciate his work very much.”