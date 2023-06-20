Home page politics

Split

The report on Boris Johnson is 106 pages long – many members of his Conservative party do not even appear for the debate.

London – Boris Johnson has in the “Partygate” affair lied That is the conclusion that the majority of members of the House of Commons are now in favor of Great Britain. They endorsed the House Committee report that ex-Prime Minister Johnson lied to Parliament about parties at his official residence during the lockdown.

The MPs thus approved the sanctions provided for in the report, including a parliamentary ban for the conservative ex-politician. The report was approved by 354 MEPs, only seven voted against.

Boris Johnson: With scandals to the top View photo gallery

Boris Johnson and “Partygate”: Rishi Sunak abstains from voting

Many mainly Conservative MPs, including Prime Ministers Rishi Sunak, abstained. MPs had previously discussed whether they would agree with the findings of the parliamentary committee and support the proposed penalties for the former prime minister.

Sunak stayed away from the vote, which the opposition interpreted as a “weakness”. “If the Prime Minister is not even able to show leadership when it comes to holding liars accountable, how can he expect the citizens of this country to trust him on anything else,” Labor MP Thangam said Debbonaire.

Boris Johnson (archive image) © Tayfun Salci/dpa

Corona “Partygate” for Johnson leads to his resignation

The 106-page report was presented on Thursday (June 15). As a consequence of the so-called “Partygate” affair about the parties during the Corona lockdown was Johnson resigned as British Prime Minister, that was last July. On June 11 of this year he resigned from his position as a member of parliament.

Because he has already left Parliament, the vote in the House of Commons has no major consequences for him. Otherwise he would have been suspended for 90 days as an MP for his behavior. (AFP/frs)